Le Pleney’s off-piste trails are putting its sanctioned tracks at risk – are we about to see the closure of some of Europe’s best steeps?

Pleney has long been a staple of mountain biking in Europe, but with recent unsanctioned trails causing issues, authorities are stepping in

Nestled between Morzine and Les Gets lies one of the most famous hills in the Alps. Le Pleney has an offical track called Mainline that was built over 20 years ago, but that’s not the draw for thousands of riders who head their each summer. Instead it’s the labyrinth of off-piste tracks carved by locals that’s really made the spot reverred by riders who like their trails steep and spicy.

And until recently, the landowners, authorities and management companies of the region turned a blind eye to these tracks. Until they no longer could. Atlas Ride Co reported on the state of play with Pleney and its unofficial trails last week, citing that there will be sanctions for riders caught on the closed off-piste trails.

Morzine and Le Pleney are such popular summer destination for UK riders, we wanted to understand exactly what’s going on in Portes du Soleil. So, we sat down with key figures from the new lift management company and from Portes du Soleil as well.

And, if you’re heading to the Alps this summer, make sure to give this a read if you want to find out where to ride, what to take and where to stay in Morzine.

The state of Pleney

The Pleney gondola holds the key to riding in the area, as well as access for other users of the region like hikers etc. Portes du Soleil as a whole isn’t just a mountain biking destination – something that can often be forgotten when we talk about how incredible the riding is or what the town is like for riders.

And, the vast majority of the area is privately owned, too. Which is where the trouble begins. As the region gained popularity, riders decided that the black-graded Mainline wasn’t quite enough tech or steepness for them. So, some locals started to cut into the woods and create natural trails that scratched the itch of riders wanting more progression in Pleney.

And until Covid hit, everyone turned a blind eye. The trails were maintained, the lift company happy as it meant more business for them, and tourism boomed as riders came from across the globe so hit the ‘singles’ aka the off-piste sections.

But in France, free-riding, as they call it (riding off-piste trails) is not allowed. Building these off-piste trails also isn’t allowed. But when Covid hit, and people were left without much to do during lockdowns, more and more off-piste tracks appeared.

The problem wasn’t just the sheer number of trails, but the fact that several of them overlapped, and some ended on the main road, which then caused controversy with road users. There were even reports of accidents (although official figures are hard to come by). Add in the increase in erosion, mudslides and trail damage caused by heavy weather, the authorities decided it was time to step in.

Why does it matter if there are off-piste trails?

Surely, riders are just filling a gap in the market by building their own trails, right? Well, yes and no. Yes, they certainly are – and there are loads of YouTube videos showing off the gnarly tracks built by locals. But, from a safety perspective, it’s difficult to get access to certain parts of the mountain for rescue teams if there is an accident and assistance is needed.

Secondly, like we mentioned before, off-piste riding in France does not get looked at favourably by the Gendarmerie. After speaking to the team at Pleney, we know that the local authorities are looking at patrolling off-piste areas to catch riders in the act, and fines are likely to be given.

Trail management for Pleney has been handed over to a new company in 2025. And they have lofty ambitions – all of which have to be above board. For now, the off-piste sections, particularly those that end at the road, will be signed and closed so riders know they shouldn’t be in those areas. Will it stop people? Probably not, but the threat of police patrol may.

The park has opened four new trails in recent times, including three downhill lines ranging in technical ability. And the team doesn’t want to stop there. But to continue the development of the area for mountain bikers in particular, the team need the backing of the region. And if mountain bikers get a bad rap from stirring up the place and causing damage to private land, it’s unlikely further development will go ahead.

So what can we do to help the development of Pleney?

If we as riders want gnarly, technical, steep trails then, sadly, building our own on the side of Pleney is now out of the question. Instead, lobby the new management team with ideas, go to them with numbers and show them what the riders want. In a way, it is sad. Pleney has become well-known for some excellent tracks, and those will now likely fall into disrepair because of the influx of new lines built during and after Covid.

But we have to admit, we have done this to ourselves. As a community, we’re often skirting on the edge of legality when it comes to riding stuff that ‘probably shouldn’t be there’. We’ve been fortunate that for the last two decades, the Pleney community turned a blind eye and let people get on with it – as long as it didn’t cause any problems. But now, it has. And it could threaten the entire future development of Pleney if we don’t take some collective responsibility.

So, what can we do? First, don’t ride the off-piste trails. There will be a communication campaign launching from the management teams at Portes du Soleil, with signage that helps to identify routes that are now closed. The map has also been updated to show current trail access. Don’t ignore the signs – lest you want to scorn the Gendarmerie and risk a fine, and further reputational damage in the area.

Continue to support the bike park(s), ride the sanctioned trails – there are plenty of them, after all. And enjoy yourself knowing the trails you’re riding are properly maintained and if something does go wrong, there is access for ambulances or helicopters. And, you’re not pissing anyone off by being there and shredding. Unless you like to sing Taylor Swift to yourself as you ride. Maybe keep that for the quiet trails at home.

Morzine is now open for the summer season of riding until the 14th September 2025. morzine-avoriaz.com