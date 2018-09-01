Entries still available for next month’s Lakeland Monster Miles

The original and best. Lakeland Monster Miles is the tough both physically and technically, offering a full take of the best of Lakeland riding.

Need to know

Sunday 14 October 2018

Fitz Park, Keswick, Brundholme Rd, Cumbria CA12 4HS

65 mile or 49 mile route options

Entries from £31.00

Key challenges

1. Circling the Massif

The ing route neatly circumnavigates the whole Skiddaw Massif, meaning there are plenty of steep up and downs, but also striking views of the mountain itself.

2. Miner’s Track

Rocky, exposed and often windy, this is a grippy, technical climb that requires you to pick your line wisely and apply your power smoothly. Loose rocks make jot extra tricky as the roll and bounce under your wheels.

3. Final Climb

The long climb to the highest point of the route in Whinlatter Forest is as real leg-killer. Starting off on narrow singletrack before jointing the winding forest road, it takes some concentration to survive this final hurdle.

Lakeland Monster Miles 2018

Lakeland Monster Miles is a picturesque, challenging route showcasing the full range of what the Lakes has to offer, with a full loop of the Skiddaw Massif.

Lakeland riding throws some unique challenges at riders and it’s not just the rocks and mud that make it interesting. Now in its fourth year, Monster miles is the original Adventure Cross event. Steep gradients and relentless climbing, plus a bit of typical Lakeland weather, make it a tough but satisfying day out.

The route starts at Fitz Park is Keswick. On a tree-lined disused railway the first off-road sector os a great warm-up, with a river below and occasional glimpses of distant hills a taste of the spectacular views to come. If you are lucky, bursts of golden light will be filtering through the trees as the valley starts to take on the colours of autumn. Off the old railway you’re onto quiet lanes with barely any traffic as you climb into the hills.

Both Massif and Mini-Massif follow the same route before splitting shortly after Cockermouth with the Mini missing out a section around Loweswater and the final and highest climb of the day in Whinlatter Forest. The Whinlatter climb is a long slog up the fort roads, and while your lungs will be burning it is soon forgotten once you start dropping down the trails, losing your hard-won height on a glorious descent. Of all the Adventure Cross events the Monster Miles is the most technical. A highlight is the Miner’s Track; a wild, barren climb on an exposed part of the course. Rocky, steep and long, you may also have to contend with crosswinds and you’ll need to pick your lines carefully to get to the top. The fast, grassy descent that follows is exhilarating and well-deserved, but it will also test your bravery as you pick your line through boggy ground, willing yourself to stay off the brakes.

This ride features a real variety of terrain to tat both fitness and your technique. The muddy ‘Bog Trotters’ sectors requires smooth, strong pedals strokes, while the rocky descents will test your nerve and line choice.

Lake Land Monster Miles has rapidly erred ‘must-do’ ride status and, as the toughest of the lot, is a fitting way to round off the Adventure Cross season. It’s not an event to take lightly idc you plan on tackling the full 100km, but with preparation and determination it’s a fantastic day out. It has all the components that make Adventure Cross a great experience: spectacular views, wilderness, challenging climbs and whoop-inducing descents.

