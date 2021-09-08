The Kona Honzo ESD is a lot of crazy

Hardcore hardtails are all the rage agina and Kona has updated the Kona Honzo ESD, the 150mm forked steel 29er, that can ride down anything.

With a 150mm Marzocchi Bomber Z1 fork and daringly progressive geometry, the Kona Honzo ESD will go places few riders dare. But if you have the bike skills, it is a double-black diamond grade capable hardtail. Even in a world where the hardcore hardtail is no longer a rarity in the best hardtail mountain bike category.

Honzo goes from scarlet to deep purple

For the 2022 model year, Kona has kept the alignment of its Honzo’s steel tubes unchanged. The build kit is similar, too, with proven Maxxis tyres and 4-piston brakes.

What has changed for the 2022 Honzo ESD? The colour. Kona has added a new grape colourway, differentiating the 2022 Honzo ESD from its 2021 predecessor, which was red.

Proving just how adaptable and radical a hardcore hardtail can be, is Leah Lind-White. She pilots the Honzo ESD as a hardcore hardtail should be ridden, showing an abundance of bike skills.

Big numbers, for a bike, with big ambitions

With 490mm of reach on a large frame and a 63° head angle, the Honzo ESD’s front end will go anywhere you point it. The trick is possessing adequate bike skills to keep the back wheel tracking where you want – something Leah does with aplomb.

In theme with its hardcore nature, the Honzo ESD has an ornate metal head badge.

There’s a sliding rear drop out, too, for wheelbase adjustment. Or, if you are crazy enough to try and pedal a 150mm single-speed hardtail.