Kona Remote 130: next generation 29er ebike

The electric Bank Holiday continues with news of new Remote ebike model from Kona

Kona Remote 130 has geometry from the Process 134 with 65° head tube angle, 435mm chainstays, and the same reach as its sister 134 bikes.

Kona Remote 130 need to know

Aluminum frame 29er ebike

130mm rear travel

140mm Fox Rhythm 34 Float fork

Shimano STEPS E7000 motor

504Wh battery

Shimano Deore drivetrain and brakes

65° head angle

76.5° seat angle

475mm reach on Large

435mm chain stay length

SRP £5,199

REMOTE 130:A sturdy aluminum frame holds Shimano’s E7000 motor and 504Wh battery. Tire clearance allows you to run up to a 29×2.5” tire. The bike comes spec’d with Maxxis DHF/DHR 2.5” EXO+ tires.Both Remote 160s and the Remote 130 have a durable, removable battery cover that stands up to abuse from trail debris.

With the success of both the Process 134 and the Remote 160, it only made sense to blend the two and create the ultimate trail e-MTB. The Remote 130 strikes perfect harmony between an all-mountain trail bike and pedal-assist electric bike. A sturdy aluminum frame holds Shimano’s E7000 motor and 504Wh battery. Suspension is provided by a 140mm Fox Rhythm 34 Float fork and Performance Float rear shock. Shimano’s new 12-speed Deore drivetrain and 4-piston brakes provide the stop and go. 29” WTB KOM Trail i35 TCS 2.0 wheels are wrapped in Maxxis Minion EXO+ TR 3C rubber. The bike is finished off with a stellar Prism paint job that is sure to be a showstopper on trails everywhere.