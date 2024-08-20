Kona reimagines Remote e-bikes with room for longer droppers, improved suspension kinematics and bigger batteries

Two models of the full-fat e-bike make the Remote accessible for bike park and trail riding

Kona has launched two new Remote e-bike models, the X and the 160 DL. Both utilise the Shimano EP8 drive system, and include some subtle updates compared to previous generations of Remotes. The models themselves aren’t new, but they’ve taken inspiration from the new Process models with a more progressive geometry and tweaks to the suspension to create a reimagined design.

Kona Remote need to know

There are two models: Remote X and Remote 160 DL

Both use Shimano’s EP8 drive system and a 612Wh battery

The Remote 160 DL uses 160mm travel front and rear, with RockShox suspension

The Remote X generates 180mm travel front and rear, with Fox suspension

Kona Remote X

The Kona Remote X looks like a proper DH bike park bike, but with the added boost that you might not need to use the shuttle to get more laps in. It features Shimano’s 85Nm torqued EP8 drive system, with a 612Wh battery. That’s not the biggest battery for a full-fat bike, considering many now come with 700Wh+ options.

But, it does come with Fox 38 Performance forks, a Fox Float Performance Elite shock and a Shimano Deore 12-speed groupset. You also get a full 29in wheel setup, with Maxxis Assegai DD TR 3C 2.5in tyres front and rear.

It’s coil shock compatible as well, if you wanted to change to Ohlins or the like. The new frame also offers an increased dropper post insertion depth thanks to shorter seat tubes. And, if you’re a smaller rider, Kona has made it so all frame sizes can now fit water bottles.

Kona Remote 160 DL

Taking inspiration from the Process 153 with its durability and “user-friendliness”, the Kona Remote 160 DL looks to be a beefed up trail bike. It uses Shimano’s EP8 drive system, and 160mm travel with RockShox Zeb Select+ forks and a RockShox Super Deluxe Select rear shock.

Like the Remote X, the 160 DL also utilises Kona’s ShreddySendy Process Geometry, which essentially means there’s more progression and better small bump sensitivity compared to previous models. It’s also compatible with coil shocks, and can take longer dropper posts than previous models.

The Remote 160 DL uses SRAM’s GX-Eagle drivetrain, a Maxxis Assegai DD TR 3C 2.5in tyre on the front, and Maxxis Minion DHR II DD TR 3C 2.4in on the rear.

Both bikes’ batteries are removable using two M5 screws, rather than a quick-release fastener. It’s also important to note that users will not be able to upgrade batteries to anything bigger.

The bikes are available to order from Kona or an authorised dealer now. konaworld.com/en-uk