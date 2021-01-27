Titanium meets 3D printing as Kingdom launches into the Void with tasty prototypes.

Danish boutique mountain bike brand, Kingdom, has revealed a new mountain bike platform.

The small company has produced some gorgeous titanium hardtail and dual-suspension frames, but its new Void is a venture into advanced construction techniques.

Like many other bike brands, Kingdom is wondering how to reduce the harmful aspects of its frame production and has turned to advanced 3D printing as a solution.

American specialist Form 3D has assisted Kingdom in using electron beam melting (EBM) methods, for various bits of the new Void prototype bikes. The headtube, dropouts, rear-suspension yoke and bottom bracket pivot are all being 3D printed with EBME.

The Void is planned to serve different in two configurations: trail and enduro, both capable of running 27.5- or 29” wheels. Kingdom says there are slight frame geometry differences between the two variants.

With the Void trail you get 130mm of rear travel, balanced by a maximum fork stroke of 140mm at the front. Its head angle is quite progressive, at 64.5°, balanced by a 76.5° seat angle. The rider position is centred by 485mm of reach (on a size large).

Made to conquer all terrain – and look great doing it

Riders who want to conquer steeper lands on their Kingdom can opt for the Void Enduro, which increases rear suspension travel to 160mm. Kingdom recommend a 160mm front fork and the longer-travel version is slightly slacker too, at a 64° head angle and has a bit more reach, at 491mm (on a large).

Although it retains the use of a simple single-pivot suspension system, the titanium industrial design and finishing that Kingdom has become renowned for, remains very much in evidence.

Detail obsessed amateur bike designers will notice the peculiar mesh gusset between the seat and top tube. Kingdom has not made a final decision whether to include this mesh gusset in the Void’s final design phase.

With the Void now entering its product validation phase, Kingdom has not yet committed to a production schedule or pricing.