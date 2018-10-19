Dudes Of Hazzard caught in hot rutting action

We're not sure what "muckle" means but we know we like it

Muckle Day Out is a sweet little edit from the Dudes Of Hazzard that encompasses everything you want in a Hazzard flick: the shredder’s shredders.

None more shred.

Shred or dead.

You get the idea.

The shredding is here.

Video description

dudesofhazzard: “Liam and Jamesy boy tackle a bigggg muckle end of summer day round home, making the most of the dry ruts in the woods and getting cold on the high hilside… Soon these trails will be delicious, soaking bog ruts for winter!”