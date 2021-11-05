Best Jenson USA mountain bike deals right now

It is November and Black Friday is here - if you look at Jenson USA mountain bike deals anyway. We've dug through the 100s of bargains and listed the best.

Our red-eyed Deals Team are permanently scouring the vast splurge of mountain bike deals over at Jenson USA, to pluck out some genuinely appealing and worthwhile deals. Good products with good price drops.

There’s still a few weeks to go until the proper Black Friday mountain bike deals bunfight begins but that hasn’t stopped Jenson USA from offering their typically broad and compelling range of discounted MTB stuff. Below is our current pick of the best of the best. Dig in!

Top mountain bike deals at Jenson USA:

Bell Super DH MIPS helmet $300.00 $162.45

“Breakaway chin bar lets the helmet transform for whatever riding you want to do. MIPS keeps the rider protected from rotational energies. Goggleguide accommodates both goggles and glasses.” View Deal at Jenson USA

Maxxis Shorty 27.5 x 2.4 DH tyre $92.99 $51.14

“Mid-spike tread pattern that can handle dry, loose, blown-out corners as well as a bit of mud. Dowhnhill casing Dual-ply carcass layer with two, 60 tpi layers and wire bead with reinforced sidewall.” View Deal at Jenson USA

Smith Squad Clear Lens MTB goggles $60.00 $36.00

“Fitted with tear-off/roll-off posts to get you through the dirty days. Super clean lenses provide a clear and well vented view. 3-layer sweat management foam prevents sweat buildup on your face. View Deal at Jenson USA

Specialized 2FO Clip 2.0 MTB shoes $159.99 $95.99

“Landing Strip cleat pocket is optimized for effortless foot-out riding style with platform clip pedals. Extended length cleat slot (4mm) for rearward cleat set up option.” View Deal at Jenson USA

Fly Racing Lite pants $179.95 $109.99

“Four-way stretch panel construction for increased mobility. Pre-shaped legs. Elastic leg cuffs. BOA dial closure system. Mesh panels. Floating seat panel. Leather heat shield.” View Deal at Jenson USA

Five Ten Sleuth DLX shoes $120.00 $74.25

“One-piece molded rubber cupsole Non-marking, high-friction Stealth Phantom rubber outsole; Micro Dotty tread grippy and keeps your feet on the pedals.” View Deal at Jenson USA

Leatt DBX 3.0 All Mountain helmet $169.99 $109.99

“360° Turbine Technology reduces head impact levels and rotational acceleration. Maximized ventilation with 18 vents are also effective at low speeds and optimized for All-Mountain riding.” View Deal at Jenson USA

Leatt DBX 5.0 All Mountain jacket $199.99 $129.99

“Three-layer HydraDri, all-taped four-way stretch shell flexible and comfortable. 30.000mm/23.000g/m² waterproof/breathable shell keeps you well protected from the wet elements.” View Deal at Jenson USA

Light And Motion Nip-N-Tuck Light Set $99.99 $69.99

“500 Lumen headlight and 25 lumen tail light certified to the FL-1 Standard. Engineered with the best CREE LEDs and enhanced firmware for premium performance.” View Deal at Jenson USA

Cane Creek DB Air CS shock $699.00 $489.30

“Climb Switch. Twin-Tube Technology. 4-Way Independent Adjustment: Low and high-speed compression and low and high-speed rebound. Built by Hand in Fletcher, NC.” View Deal at Jenson USA

Bolle Trackdown MIPS helmet $169.00 $117.99

“Click-To-Fit System makes it easy to dial in the perfect fit. AViD progressive EPS combines channels for superior ventilation with progressive shock absorption. MIPS Technology.” View Deal at Jenson USA

Maxxis Minion DHR II 3C 29 x 2.3in $83.00 $60.30

“The center tread features heavily ramped and siped tread which offers limited rolling resistance and awesome traction. The center paddle-like knobs greatly aid in braking and accelerating.” View Deal at Jenson USA

DVO Onyx 27.5 180mm fork $1,049.00 $785.00

“Off The Top (OTT) provides incredible small bump sensitivity and great mid/end stroke support. High and Low speed compression. Dynamic Rebound: 14 clicks of shim-stack controlled rebound.” View Deal at Jenson USA

DVO Diamond 27.5in 160mm fork $999.00 $749.00

“Quick Range Low Speed Compression. Flick of the switch and the circuit is restricted for an efficient climbing platform. 30 clicks of High Speed Compression adjustment.” View Deal at Jenson USA