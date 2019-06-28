Jared Graves declared officially cancer free

Some good news in the world of enduro

“Results in from yesterday’s MRI. Officially cancer free! Now it’s just fully getting over the side effects of chemo which linger a little bit.”

Jared Graves: “Results in from yesterday’s MRI. Officially cancer free! Now it’s just fully getting over the side effects of chemo which linger a little bit. But Energy levels get better every day. So glad to be past this chapter in my life. It truly puts things in perspective and makes the little things that sometimes stress you out seem so insignificant. Thanks so much for all the amazing support I’ve had from every one of you all. And especially all my awesome sponsors that have stuck with me through the last 10 months. Got a couple new bikes in the process of being built to start getting back to full fitness, which I’ll be able to show off real soon.”

We were first made aware of Jared Graves’ cancer back in September last year when he announced the bad news via Instagram (which is pretty much the de facto news channel for mountain bike racers these days it seems). Very quickly he underwent some pretty full-on looking surgery to remove the tumour later the very same month.

Since surgery Graves has been undergoing chemotherapy, the side effects of which he states will be with him for a little bit longer still.

Once again, all at mbr wish Jared Graves all the best with his road back to racing.