Jared Graves diagnosed with brain tumour

All at mbr wish him well in his battle

Mountain bike all-rounder and current EWS start Jared Graves has announced he has a tumour in his brain. Surgery within ten days.

Graves made the announcement via his Instagram page.

Jared Graves: “Some news of the not so awesome variety. To cut a long story short, since getting back home from Whistler I suffered a couple of seizures, and woke up from one last Thursday morning to paramedics taking me off to hospital, where tests and scans were done to discover I have a tumor growing in my brain. So for now more scans and doctors appointments and scans over the next week leading to surgery within the next approximately 10 days. The plan at the moment is to then start chemotherapy. Not sure what else to say for now, it’s all hit so fast….needless to say I won’t be at the last 2 EWS rounds this year as this new battle begins.”

>>> How does Jared Graves’ Stumpjumper 29 differ from a normal one?

Graves is renowned as one of the most complete all-rounders in the modern era of mountain biking. Downhill, BMX, 4X, Dual Slalom and Enduro – in the latter discipline he won the overall Enduro World Series in 2014.

Everyone here at mbr wishes Jared all the very best with his surgery and hope for a speedy recovery.