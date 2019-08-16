At around 600g the IXS Trigger FF claims to be the lightest full face helmet available

Does it have what it takes to beat the Fox Proframe or the convertible Bell Super DH?

IXS Trigger FF helmet need to know

New lightweight enduro lid from IXS

Colours: black, graphite, lime, white, night red

Size/weight: SM 54-58cm (+/- 600g), ML 58-62cm (+/- 660g)

SRP £199.99

IXS Trigger FF press release

All purpose / all day / race

With this release we are introducing the newest and most exciting 2019 helmet development from iXS, the Trigger FF, full face helmet. The Trigger FF combines open face breathability and ventilation with full face protection in an ultra-lightweight and compact design. The patent pending fully in-molded unibody construction and internal X-FrameTM allow for certified DH level protection while keeping the weight to an absolute minimum. At +/- 600g, the Trigger FF is nominated to be the lightest full face helmet in the market. All mountain Performance = All day comfort!

Patented fully in-molded construction

Unibody in molded EPS = no week points/joints

High strength to weight ratio (SM: 630g)

X-Frame internal crash cage

Increased frontal impact strength and security

Vortex ventilation

5 massive intake vents interconnect with 17 exhaust vents to force cool air into the helmet, and hot air out. ErgoFit Ultra Retention System

Fine tune a secure fit without the excess bulk and heat of traditional full face helmet liners.

VentMesh padding

Highly breathable and moisture wicking pads disperse pressure evenly over the cranium

2 sets of jaw/cheek pads further t customization

Single stage adjustable visor

Out of the way when needed

Allows space for secure goggle storage

Goggle grip

Keeps goggle strap in position