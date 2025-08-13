Is this the ugliest, most expensive e-bike ever?

The G87 X4 R Gravity Pro is a limited edition eMTB from Wayne Gardner, but is it worth the price?

It’s been a few months since the dust settled on the industry’s biggest trade show – Eurobike 2025 in a steaming hot Frankfurt. But what hasn’t settled is the interest in a rather intriguing looking e-bike…the G87 X4R Gravity Pro.

It’s got the motorcycle and touring car legend Wayne Gardner’s name attached to it, and a Yamaha PW-X4 motor, but that’s about the only thing that’s relatively normal with this setup. Oh, and it costs €23,400…

Gardner87 bikes

If you’re unfamiliar with Wayner Gardner, he was a big time Australian motorcycle and touring car racer. And now, he’s turned his hand to designing e-bikes. So far the brand has three models to its name: the S3R Urban, the X4 R Trail, and the X4 R Gravity Pro.

I’m most interested in the X4 R Gravity Pro – partly because it’s aimed at “professional and serious riders,” but also because in our opinion it’s one of the most out there e-bikes we’ve seen in a while. And because it carries that wild, €23,400 pricetag.

You only have to glance at the bike to understand why I think it’s so bizarre. The seat tube for one thing appears to float in mid-air, although maybe that’s not the seat tube, as the front triangle could technically now be described as a front rectangle…

The down tube is incredibly chunky, which we’re used to in the eMTB world, but the BB looks pretty high and where in God’s name is the chainstay?!

The front end also looks pretty steep, although I don’t have my glasses set to ‘protractor’ so can’t tell the angle from sight alone. The seat tube (if that’s what we can call it) also looks a little slack compared to modern gravity bikes.

According to the man himself, the X4 R Gravity Pro “fills the gap between the bicycles and the motorcycles.” To be brutally honest, we’re not sure what this bike offers that other top-end eMTBs don’t already.

Other than it being a definite talking point. Maybe if Tinder isn’t working out for you, you could just roll around on one of these and wait for someone to stop and ask about it…

The X4 R Gravity Pro

So it costs the same as a house deposit, but what do you get for your money? Firstly is the prestige of owning a limited edition, numbered e-bike. There are only 87 units of each model going to be produced, and they will also feature a signature from Gardner himself to make them even more collectable.

But if we’re going to pick a limited edition bike to splash the cash on, we’d probably go for something like the Mondraker Foxy Carbon Unlimited or even the Neat Unlimited Gulf if we really felt a bit bolshy.

Even the Yeti Special Edition SB160 which we scoffed at earlier this month (because of the price, not because it looks funny) costs £12,499. Not many bikes make that look like a bargain.

Besides the little individual number, the bike itself runs 160/140mm travel with an MX wheel setup and a Yamaha PW-X4 motor and 840Wh battery.

You also get SRAM’s Eagle Transmission X0 and Fox Factory suspension front and rear. Plus, Schwalbe tyres (Johnny Watts and Magic Mary’s).

So it might be a pretty high-spec bike, but we’re going to need a bit more information and maybe a geometry table to really understand what this bike might be capable of…and how it can justify costing so much.

Maybe it rides really, really well. Maybe, just maybe, it’s ahead of the curve and it’s design will become somewhat normalised in the next few years. We’ll have to reserve judgement until we can try one for real.

While it might be pretty ugly, it is always good to see something a bit different in the bike space. Pre-orders are open now, with deposits of €5,000 securing your limited edition bike.

gardner87.com