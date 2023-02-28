Introducing the new Crank Brothers Mallet Trail clipless pedals

The new Crank Brothers Mallet Trail pedals are designed for stability, traction and mud-shedding ability.

Crank Brothers has added the missing piece to its clip-in pedal range with the new Mallet Trail clipless pedals. Just released, they’ve been designed for added stability while riding, superior mud shedding, and increased traction.

Need to know:

New trail-focussed clipless pedal

Longer spindle for better stability

Pedal pins for added traction

5-year warranty

$179.99 / £179.99

The Crank Brothers clipless pedal range currently spans from the Mallet DH downhill pedal, ridden and raced by the likes of World Champion Camille Balanche, through the enduro-ready Mallet E pedal, to the lightweight Candy pedal and the minimalist Eggbeater pedal.

The Mallet Trail sits between the Candy and Mallet E, blending features from both models to create a pedal that’s ideal for trail riding, whether you ride those trails on a full-sus, hardtail, fully rigid – or even a drop-bar bike.

They feature a long spindle which gives a q-factor of 57mm, allowing for greater shoe clearance and more stability in the riding stance. This is augmented by a pedal platform that’s wider than the Candy pedals but more compact than the Mallet E pedal.

As well as featuring the proprietary Crank Brothers eggbeater clipless system, the platform includes ‘traction pad technology’ which can be customised and optimised to suit the rider. There are two adjustable pins on each side for added grip with the shoe.

The open design is good for ensuring mud is shed during the ride, without clogging up the pedal or clipless mechanism, and the eggbeater system also allows customizable float and release angle.

Featuring premium bearings and a double seal system, with a hex alloy end cap for durability, the pedals can be serviced to prolong their life, and also come with a five-year warranty.

The Crank Brothers Mallet Trail pedals are available immediately from Crank Brothers dealers, and come in three colours: black, purple and champagne.