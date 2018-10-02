Say hello to the new Intense Tazer e-bike

A pet project by Jeff St-E-ber

Back in June we asked ‘Is Intense working on an e-bike?‘ Clearly they were and here it is… check out the £6,899 Intense Tazer e-mountain bike.

>>> Buyers guide to the best electric mountain bikes

Intense Tazer need to know

Carbon e-nduro bike

150mm/160mm travel

JS Tuned suspension tuned specifically for e-bike usage

29in front wheel, 27.5+ rear wheel

Shimano STEPS 8000 system

One build: £6,899

Watch: ebike hill; climb challenge

Intense Cycles and their boss Jeff Steber have never been afraid of new things. They pretty much invented the downhill bike, they were big believers in 29ers and long travel before almost anyone else, they made the switch from aluminium to carbon, not to mention the switch from bike shop distribution to direct sales.

The only surprising thing about Intense doing an a-bike is that it took them so long (relatively) to do it.

The Intense Tazer is an electric assist enduro bike sporting 150mm rear travel (160mm fork) and has mismatched wheel sizes; the front is a 29in wheel, the rear is a 27.5+ wheel. Much like the Canyon Spectral:ON e-bike.

There’s only one build. One price tag of £6,899. One colourway (Electric Yellow). Three sizes (S, M, L). The first batch of just six (yep, just six!) Intense Tazers will be arriving in early December. Pre-order now to become part of a rather exclusive club.

Intense Tazer eMTB geometry

Intense Tazer eMTB blurb and piccies

KEY SPECS

FORK: Fox Factory 36 Kashima, 3 Position Adjust, 51mm offset, 160mm

SHOCK: Fox Factory DPS X2, Kashima, 150mm

BAR/STEM: Intense Alloy Riser, Intense Recon Elite Stem

CRANKS: Shimano E8000

DRIVETRAIN: Shimano SLX, 10 speed

WHEELS: Rear: DT Swiss H1700 35mm inner, Front: DT SWISS H1700 30mm inner

TYRES: Rear: Maxxis 29×2.8 Minion DHR II F120 DC/EXO/TR, Front: 29X 2.6 Minion DHF F120 DC/EXO/TR

BRAKES: Shimano XT 4 Piston, 203mm front/203mm rear

SEATPOST: Fox Factory Transfer Dropper, 150 mm

SADDLE: Fabric Scoop Radius Elite

#NOUPLIFT

The Tazer means more riding and more fun.

The efficient Shimano motor gives you a serious boost when the trail turns upwards, so you’ll have just as good a time taking on technical climbs as descents on the Tazer. This means you can spend less time queuing for the uplift and more time on the trails.

Loads more time, in fact – our UK test riders have demolished climbs usually taking 30 minutes in less than 10. Add that saved time to the saved effort courtesy of the E-assistance and you’ll be getting in way more runs before your legs give in, the sun goes down and the cafe beckons.

RIDER FEEDBACK

Intense Racing UK elite rider and team manager, Olly Morris, took the Tazer out for a day on the trails. Here’s what he thought.

“I first tested an e-bike about three years ago. Being someone who likes fitness and generally doesn’t like electrical technology I wasn’t expecting to like it. Well, my opinion was changed on that day, but there was a but – geometry, weight and looks weren’t the best back then.

“Fast forward three years and I was lucky enough to try out the new Intense Tazer. As soon as it was handed to me and I’d turned it on, I smiled and, helped by the low BB and obviously the motor, dropped straight into a wheelie, laughing my way up the road. I knew straight away that we have something special on our hands.

“The first ride up the hill at literally twice the speed and half the energy (we timed it) was awesome, but I suppose expected as it is an E-bike. What was surprising was how little you need to change gear. On the way up I also realised how playful the bike is. Tech hill climbs are such a fun challenge. Think enduro motorbike on a hill climb. I couldn’t stop laughing.

“On the run down, the bike felt invincible! It was so connected to the ground, I assume due to the super low BB and weight being low as well. It fills you with confidence and makes you want to go faster. The word out of my mouth was ‘hooligan’, it feels like you can ride it like a madman and it stays upright.

“My first ride thought on this bike is ‘the future is now’. I’m sure people will fight it but when they realise how much fun you can have on it and how creative you can get with hill climbs, wheel spins and rear wheel action, they will soon get involved.

“I race elite DH and enduro so I see this bike as a real performance enhancer. Getting more gravity miles on a bike that has geometry to match my Tracer and M29 can only help. My fitness training can then be done on a non-E-bike. Get the sprints done on the turbo in the morning, then spend the rest of the day lapping the local trails on the Tazer.

“It’s a special bike that is going to change how we look at mountain biking – in a really good way. I can’t wait to get mine!”