The loud and proud American gravity brand partners with three UK bike shops, to assist new and existing customers.

If you prefer your Californian boutique mountain bike brand with its roots inland, instead of coastal, chances are you own an Intense.

The Temecula bike company has forged a reputation for shaping hard-charging trail and gravity bikes with loud colourways. Founder, Jeff Steber, has always been proudly independent in his design awareness.

Whether you are a loyal follower or interested in the brand’s bikes, the good news is that three new demo and service partners have been confirmed for its presence in the UK.

Bad Ass Bikes (near Bristol), Brilliant Bikes (Surrey) and Shop MTB UK (Cheshire) will henceforth be official Intense demo and service centres, providing a diversity of experiences and support for the brand.

All three bike shops will have the capacity to cover warranty cases related to the brand’s bikes and carry a healthy inventory of spares, with expedited UK shipping.

Buying direct is great but not all Intense customers are keen on doing the assembly wrenching. The three Intense UK service shop partners will put your customer-direct purchased Intense together, properly, at no extra cost.

Beyond the service and parts support, Bad Ass Bikes, Brilliant Bikes and Shop MTB UK will also deliver demo fleet riding experiences. This should appeal to those Intense owners curious about an upgrade, or any riders wishing to familiarize themselves with the brand.

The brand is hoping to benefit from the convenience of its three new UK service partners, with each bike shop having great trails nearby, to facilitate that authentic Intense riding experience during a demo session.