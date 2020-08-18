Intense Cycles and Saddleback part ways

But don't worry, UK customers will be looked after by Intense Europe out of its Barcelona base with 'direct-to-consumer sales and select retail partnerships'.

After several years distributing Intense Cycles in the UK, including transitioning the brand from a traditional dealer network to a direct-sales model, Saddleback is handing over the reins to Intense Europe. As part of the immediate change, Intense Europe plans to continue the 14-day ride and return policy as well as crash replacement policies in the UK.

>>>> Review of the Intense Primer

You can read the full press release below:

INTENSE Europe Gains Ground

Expanding Brand-Direct Support for Customers

Barcelona, Spain, August 2020 –] INTENSE Europe announced today the expansion of in-house responsibilities and staff to directly service the United Kingdom’s current and future INTENSE mountain bike customers.

Following up and expanding on the brand-establishing and consumer base groundwork of distributor, Saddleback, INTENSE Europe looks to show even more commitment to the UK market including direct-to-consumer business and select retail partnerships.

“Expanding INTENSE Europe’s direct connection with our consumer network in the UK is an exciting step in our European expansion,” said Werner Kastenauer, INTENSE Europe’s Managing Director. “Brand direct business communication and customer service will ensure all our customers receive focused attention and service. While we are confident our centralized business approach will be extremely beneficial to our existing and future customers, we would not be here without the groundwork and partnership of the Saddleback distribution team. Their passionate and professional team’s work setting the INTENSE brand in place in the UK is impressive and we wish them all the best on expanding their core B2B business.”

“The Saddleback team might be passing the torch back to Intense Cycles USA, but our friendship and love for the brand lives on,” Said Saddleback Brand Manager Oli Hunter. “And we thank them all for the support over the last few years. It’s been a heck of a ride! And we are proud that we did what INTENSE does best – go racing – as part of our journey.

INTENSE UK-based ambassador athletes Daryl Brown (freestyle), Jordan Booker (MX and Tazer), Tom Knight (XC) and Andrew Titley (Enduro/DH) will continue to represent INTENSE with their dynamic approaches to mountain biking, just the stuff INTENSE stands for.

Beginning September 1, 2020, INTENSE Europe will bring focused centralized distribution, customer service and sales management to the UK in line with the INTENSE European HQ’s base in Barcelona.

This new UK business structure brings direct connection to INTENSE’s European HQ and INTENSE’s home base in Southern California to provide full customer, technical service and parts availability support across the UK.

INTENSE’s centralized support in distribution and customer service will ensure a consistent #intenseforlife experience for current and future European dealerships and customers.

Immediately, INTENSE Europe plans to continue the 14-day ride and return policy as well as crash replacement policies in the UK. Additionally, UK customers will have access to the global INTENSE support staff, live-chat and phone. Also, customers will enjoy the entire INTENSE inventory line-up – a true global inventory. Customer service and warranty claims will be expedited through INTENSE Europe’s headquarters, directly.

“Going global with our inventory is a high priority,” said Jeff Steber, INTENSE Founder. “With our new INTENSE Europe UK focus, we will be able to bring all our bike models to more customers, and that means more riders get to experience #intenseforlife riding.”