Insta360’s new POV camera shoots in a whopping 11K (before downsampling to 8K), gets a huge new sensor and three processor chips to sharpen your riding footage

The Insta360 X5 could be the new benchmark for POV riding footage thanks to a completely new design and replaceable lenses too

Insta360 has a new version of its all-direction POV camera out, called the X5 it gets much bigger sensors for low light conditions, and a new AI chip that’s claimed to dramatically improve image quality.

The new X5 uses 1/1.28in sensors, more than twice the size of those in the old X4 camera that was launched just last year, and the latest Triple AI Chip that’s three chips in one for better image crunching.

There’s one more great addition to the X5 too that’s going to endear it to mountain bikers – the lens is replaceable on the go, letting you swap it out if damaged or cracked. Put that together and you could have one of the best action cameras for mountain bikers going.

Whether the X5 is worthwhile upgrade over the excellent X4 remains to be seen, but I can tell you that it’s more money than the model it replaces, at £519.99 (€589.99, $549.99). The old version also had 8K resolution, the same lens guard shields, and the AI could seamlessly remove a selfie stick from your hand. So what’s the new X5 offering for its £100 premium?

Insta360 X5 need to know

New camera shoots at 11K with supersamlpling, downrates it to 8K with 360° video

New big 1/1.28in sensors, more than double the size of the X4

Replaceable lenses with tougher optical glass

Uses a new Triple AI Chip, shoots at 5.7K now at 60fps

New Wind Guard feature for better audio

Bells and whistles aside, POV cameras are all about rendering the best possible image when you come to watch the action back – no one wants shaky, blurry footage of their friends binning it in the woods.

The X5 does something called supersampling to improve the crispness of its image, which basically means it renders what it sees in higher 11K resolution, before downsampling it ready for you to watch.

Those big sensors help here too, they’re 144% larger than the X4’s, and that lets in more light – crucial if your chosen sport takes place under trees, for example.

Then there’s the Triple AI Chip system, which is responsible for taking the sensors’ data and turning it into a final image or video. There are three chips at work here on the X5, one 5nm AI Chip and two Pro Imaging Chips. Insta360 says this is 140% more computing power than previously used, and results in “reduce noise for clean, uncompressed images in any conditions.”

Aside from the nuts and bolts of the new X5, there’s also a new mode that lets you capture regular POV footage, and 360° mode. Called InstaFrame, the X5 will produce two files, the first a ‘flat’ video with either a selfie view that keeps you in the frame, or a fixed view like on any regular camera. Simultaneously it also records a 360° file, edits out your selfie stick and captures everything going. Now you see why it needs three chips to process all this.

You can’t get different lenses like on the latest GoPros, but I’m pretty sure that must be coming. In the mean time you can get a Replacement Lens Kit, meaning you can whip off a scratched or damaged lens and pop a new one on without having to head back to the shops or even your car.

Audio is super important if you’re making a good edit, and the new X5 has something called Wind Guard. It’s a physical steel mesh barrier to drown out sound, and the cameras algo is also claimed to improve the audio and cut out what you don’t want, leaving what you do.

Other cool features include a new fast charging battery, which claims 185 minutes of recording in 5.7K, using the power-saving Endurance Mode. It can also fast charge from 0 to 80% in just 20 minutes. There’s better waterproofing with IP68 rated to 15m (hopefully it never gets that wet on a bike), and a new magnetic mounting system so you can swap over accessories.

App revamp

Insta360 says it now has a sleeker user interface to its app and new tools like a one-tap Dewarp button to remove fisheye distortion. There’s also a new option to one-tap export with zero editing or reframing.

And if you want to take things more seriously you also get free access to Insta360 Studio desktop editing software. It works with the Insta360+ a cloud service offering auto file backup, which costs £16.99 in the UK.

Insta 360 X5 specs