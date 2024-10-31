If you’re looking for a helmet light but don’t want to spend a fortune, this model is powerful enough for the trails and a proper bargain at less than £45

We gave the Sigma Buster 700 light 9 out of 10 in our review when it was £69.99, but the price has now dropped to £44.72.

The clocks have changed and dark evenings are upon us, so now is the time to equip yourself with a decent set of lights for evening riding if you don’t want to be purely confined to hitting the trails at weekends until the spring. There are a lot of options out there (see our best MTB lights guide for more on them) and most come with a fairly hefty price tag. However, if you’re looking for a helmet light that won’t break the bank, the Sigma Buster 700 is a great budget option that costs a fraction of the price of most other models.

Buy the Sigma Buster 700 light for £44.72 at Amazon. If you’re after a helmet light with a bargain price tag, they don’t come any more wallet-friendly than this. Despite it’s budget status, the Buster 700 has a decent light beam that works well mounted to a helmet. View Deal at Amazon

As you might expect from the name, maximum output is 700 lumens, which may not be the brightest, but we found its focussed light beam worked well for picking out objects on the trail or looking around corners.

While the Buster 700 would be a fine solo light for street riding or commuting, if using it to hit the trails after dark, we’d definitely recommend running it mounted to your helmet in conjunction with a brighter bar-mounted light. The supplied mounts work well on handlebar or helmet, and if your lid comes with a GoPro mount, the light can slide straight onto it.

With a spritely overall weight of 148g, the Buster 700 won’t feel heavy on your head. Run times at the full 700-lumen output are about 90 minutes, though will obviously be longer if using the standard 350-lumen mode, 170-lumen eco mode, or the basic flashing option. Charging is via a micro-USB cable.

If you’re in the US, you can pick up the Sigma Buster 700 at Amazon for just $39.99.