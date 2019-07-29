New Identiti Mettle: slacker, steeper, longer

Identiti have made some updates and improvements to their first proper full suspension bike. Steeper seat angle. Slacker hand angle. Reach has grown up to 15mm.

Identiti have made some updates and improvements to their first proper full suspension bike. Steeper seat angle. Slacker hand angle. Reach has grown up to 15mm.

They’ve kept almost identical effective top tube numbers to keep a comfortable pedalling position, whilst increasing the stability when stood up and thrashing downhill, which is primarily what the Mettle is all about.

They’ve also updated all the complete builds. They now all come with 170mm forks as standard, 200mm front rotors and tubeless out the box.

27.5’’ Wheels | 160mm Rear Travel | Alloy | Slacker Head Tube Angle | Steeper Seat Tube Angle | Longer Reach on all sizes.

Identiti Mettle Press Release

27.5’’ Wheels | 160mm Rear Travel | Alloy

The Mettle is our much loved but often abused bike of choice that lives its life covered in mud and used for taking on all day epics in the mountains, uplift days, or just thrashing around. A true workhorse designed to take it all and keep on coming back for more. It’s widely become the bike of choice for riders that want to spend more time riding, less time faffing and it’s just got even better.

What’s different?

Slacker Head Tube Angle | Steeper Seat Tube Angle | Longer Reach on all sizes.

Whilst it just looks like the usual longer/slacker/lower updates (nothing is actually lower), there was a lot of thinking behind the geometry revision. We don’t believe in change for changes sake, but if we can make a change for the better, we will. Here’s how it helps you…

As a combined package all three geometry changes mean that our sat down sizing (effective top tube length) remains almost identical to the previous generation Mettle, yet your mass is more central and balanced between the wheels. But the stood up, foot out, berm slapping sizing – the kind of riding you’d buy this bike for – is more confident and ready to get loose when you are, simple.

Our small frame now has a reach of 450mm, and the large tops out at 500mm and we compare our sizing to everyone elses medium, large, and extra large frames if you wanna compare.

We’ve kept the same proven kinematics as we believe in them. Yes, it’s progressive. Yes, it pedals well. We’ve been riding the Mettle with a coil for well over a year, but if you wanna save a little weight or just prefer it, you can run an air shock with minimal volume reducers. We could bore you with graphs, but we’d rather you just got out and test rode it for yourself.

We’re also proud of our frame features, like the fact that [FONT bold]all[/FONT] the hardware bolts have 5mm hex key heads, or the fact that every pivot has a large 6902 sealed bearing. We use a widely available Syntace rear hanger, so you won’t get stuck on that summer Alps trip.

From today you can get your hands on a frame only for a custom build, or two different completes:

For 2020 we’ve also upped all the specs to have 170mm forks, 200mm front rotors, and ditched the inner tubes, so you get Halo tubeless valves and sealant out of the box!

All of our bikes come with 5 year warranty, with 2 years on the bearings.

Available TODAY in select UK dealers – As a small brand we still believe the best way to buy a bike is through a bike shop and whilst we may not be the cheapest out there, we value the service that your local bike shop can give you with our products.

Features:

• 6000 Series Alloy frame – Mettle = Metal. Be weird if it wasn’t, right?

• Horst Link Suspension – The Mettle is built around a proven Horst link suspension platform, it works, simple. It let us tune the kinematics to provide progression deep into the travel, low pedal kickback and optimised anti squat figures for pedal efficiency.

• Metric Shock – Designed around Metric 230x60mm shocks early on, we were a first adopter of this superior technology. We also use bearing mount shocks for extra suppleness off the top.

• Proper Sealed Bearings – Chunky 6902 bearings in every pivot. Reliability is key.

• ‘Anyone got a 5mm?’ – Every hardware bolt on the frame uses a 5mm hex key. Who needs multitools anymore!?

• Practical Tyre Clearance – Designed and tested in the UK, there’s mud, lots of it.

• Boost axle spacing – 148mm back end for stiff wheeled goodness.

• Low Stand over – Thank us later.

• Tapered Headtube – Run a zero stack headset for a fully slammed set up. ZS44 Upper ZS56 Lower.

• Threaded BB and ISCG 05 tabs – Remember pressfit? We’ve NEVER put it on a frame because threaded is better.

• Bonus water bottle mount – Drink Water.

Completes:

Pricing:

Frame + Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate Shock – £1,799.99 RRP R Complete – £3,199.99 RRP RCX Complete – £4,799.99 RRP