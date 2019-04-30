All new from-the-ground-up redesign of the Ibis Ripley 120mm 29er

Ripmo inspired chassis shares similar stiffness and lower link design

The new 120mm travel Ibis Ripley 29er is an Ibis Ripmo inspired chassis shares similar stiffness and lower link design.

Ibis Ripley need to know

0.65 lbs lighter than the Ripley V3

Headtube is one degree slacker, now 66.5°

Seat tube is three degrees steeper, now 76°

Chainstays shortened by 12mm, now 432mm

Reach increased by an average of ~45mm across all four sizes

More progressive suspension kinematics

Removable ICSG 05 mount

Internal cable tunnels

1x specific design

Frame pricing: Factory DPS Evol shock £2,999, Fox Performance DPS Evol shock £2,85

Ibis Ripley press release

When we debuted the category-bending Ripley back in 2011, it was used by some as a cross country rocket and by others as a trail shredder. With quick agile handling and super efficient pedaling characteristics, it felt like a BMX bike you could pedal all day. Our athletes quickly discovered just how versatile it could be. While Brian Lopes was racing an O.G. Ripley to a top fifteen result at his first EWS race, others were winning hundred mile epics. As riders pushed the bike in different differections and components evolved, so did the Ripley.

The all new Ripley continues that trend. It’s been given the modern longer, slacker, steeper treatment, with an all new chassis that’s both lighter, stiffer, and more progressive. Like the original, it retains 120mm of rear travel, paired with a 130mm front fork, and fast rolling 29” wheels.

The “from the ground up” redesign is the culmination of everything we’ve learned from 38 years of mountain bike development. This new Ripley has a one degree slacker headtube angle (now 66.5o), a three degree steeper seat tube angle (now 76o), and a reach that’s been extended by ~45mm across all sizes (475mm on a size large).

We also shaved half a pound off the frame, shortened the chainstays by 12mm, increased stiffness, and made the suspension more progressive while maintaining the incredible pedaling characteristics Despite all these changes, the Ripley remains the same snappy, flickable, playful, fast, lightweight, and versatile trail bike it’s always been.

In the process of developing the new Ripley, we shed the double eccentric design. While that design was revolutionary, it took up substantial room in the seat tube. And after giving many riders (M-XL) their first taste of 170mm + droppers on the Ripmo, we knew we couldn’t go back to a shorter dropper.

Because the new Ripley can accommodate a long dropper and has ultra low standover, you can size your frame based on reach. We still use the standard “small, medium, large…” naming structure because it’s easy to understand, but the size of your seat tube is no longer a limiting factor.

Moving from the double eccentric to a Ripmo style chassis also came with significant weight savings. One big factor is our unique combination of bearings and bushings. Bearings don’t last long in areas with high loads and minimal rotation, like our lower link or clevis. We’ve used hermetically sealed IGUS bushings in these locations, which extends our maintenance intervals, increases stiffness, and helps ensure we have some of the lightest frames on the market. The ￼Ripmo has been trouble free, so the Ripley will share the lifetime warranty we offer on our suspension bushings.

If you love the Ripmo but want something lighter, faster and more nimble than an Enduro World Series capable mountain bike, the Ripley is it. With its combination of modern geometry, progressive suspension, light weight, and 2.6” tire clearance, the Ripley is our ultimate trail bike.