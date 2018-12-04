Hurly Burly 3 Downhill Yearbook 2018 out now

Relive an excellent downhill race season

Hurly Burly 3, the complete 2018 downhill World Cup and Championships yearbook, is officially on sale now.

>>> No-risk Christmas gift ideas for mountain bikers

Following a breakthrough season of UCI World Cup and Championships racing that saw fresh faces atop many podiums, Hurly Burly 3 available now..

From its sunny start in Croatia to a nail biting end in Switzerland, including its every story in-between, Hurly Burly 3 captures the entire 2018 UCI DH season in exceptional photography and detailed writing across 220 pages of high quality print.

The book features seven World Cup rounds and one World Championships, covered in detailed reports written by some of the sport’s most prominent observers. All this is illustrated with some of the best images of the season, captured by photographers Sven Martin, Sebastian Schieck and Boris Beyer. Alongside the reporting there are round-by-round results and standings sheets and eight side features and CathroVision columns that dissect the season and its stars.

Hurly Burly is produced and printed in the UK by a dedicated editorial team with decades of experience in the field. For 2018, long-term Dirt Magazine editor Mike Rose joined the production crew, as did photographer-film maker Ben Winder. The book is published by Misspent Summers.

“We had a lot of fun reliving the season while compiling the book and hope you will enjoy going back through all the action as much as we did” – Hurly Burly crew.

The book costs £15 plus £2 postage and packaging for UK or £5 for overseas. Please see the purchase page on our website for delivery times – early order recommended for Christmas.

Get your copy at hurlyburlybook.com now.