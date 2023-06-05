Hotstuff: what we’re excited about this month

Camelbak's latest 5L waist pack is about as good as it gets... just don't call it a bumbag! Plus new wheels, fresh shreds from Endura, an eMTB saddle with a handle (yes really) and plenty more.

Camelbak M.U.L.E. waist pack with 1.5L lumbar reservoir

Bumbags have come a long way since Mr Motivator made them the coolest thing since spandex. For starters they’re now called waist packs, but more importantly they’re the best way of humping your kit when it won’t fit on your bike. The freedom to move on the bike combined with a sweat-free back makes them a must have for longer days out or riders with a lot of gubbins to haul about, and the new M.U.L.E. 5 could be the pick of the bunch.

For starters it’ll take more gear than anything else out there, with 5L of internal storage and a 1.5L reservoir for your water or energy drink. It’s also very flexible, if you don’t like drinking out of the tube, with its magnetic buckle, you can switch out the reservoir for two bottles. They’ll fit in purpose built pockets on either side of the main compartment.

Open up the pack and there are compartments galore to organise things, and on the outside you get compression straps to squish it all together. Anything that won’t fit it can be slung on the outside too, with the bungees attached. The most important element with a pack designed to take this kind of weight is that it remains stable and comfortable when fully loaded. Camelbak has used a wide hip belt to see to the former, with additional storage too, while the Air Support back panel promises increased breathability and a back drier than a martini.

Scott Tago Plus

The Tago Plus is Scott’s newest helmet, the EPS foam and straps are made from recycled materials, while its MIPS liner and extended coverage increase protection. Two-position visor for goggles or glasses, 360° retention strap and micro-adjust dial, eight colours, three sizes.

The Shokz let you listen to music of podcasts while still being able to hear the world around you

Shokz Openrun Pro headphones

The Shokz Openrun Pro headphones sit outside your ears and conduct sound through the bones in your head. Weird, but effective, and doesn’t block real-world sounds out. Boasts a 10-hour battery life, P55 Sweatproof, Bluetooth 5.1 technology, fits over helmet straps, five-minute quick charge time.

Propain Barney

With 16in wheels, singlespeed drivetrain and Sixpack 1st Ride components for little people, the Barney is a new kids bike from Propain. It’s got internally routed mechanical disc brakes, an alloy frame, comes in two frame and four component colour options, and fits riders 95-115cm (3-6 years).

Unior Tools Cassette Wrench and Unior Tools 2-in-1 Disc Brake Tool

Unior’s Cassette Wrench replaces a conventional chain whip, with three notched steel pins to grip the teeth. Comes in three versions, for 11 or 12t small cog, 13 or 14t small cog, and a new one for SRAM AXS X-Range cassettes with a 10t cog. The 2-in-1 Disc Brake Tool neatly combines a pad and piston spreader with a rotor truing wrench.

Wide Fit New Balance ML574EVN Running Trainers

Got wide feet? You’ll want to check out Wide Fit Shoes, it takes established footwear and adds a wider fit to the last, meaning no more cramming your tootsies into shoes that seem impossibly narrow. The brand has partnered with New Balance, Nike, Crocs, Sketcher and loads more, so you’ll have great comfort off the bike. Here’s hoping they’ll partner with the mountain bike greats soon too, like Five Ten, Ride Concepts and Specialized.

WTB has a smart idea with the Devo, adding a handle so you can wrangle your eeb more easily

WTB Devo w/Pickup saddle

The new Devo Pickup titanium saddle has a unique handle in it so you can heft your e-bike around more easily. WTB says it’s behind the sit bone contact area, making it unnoticeable when riding, while the The Fusion Form nylon base adds extra flex and damping. Starts at £75 for chromoly rails.

Dometic Patrol 20

Heading to a bike festival this summer? The Dometic Patrol 20 is a one-piece polyurethane rotomolded cooler box to keep beer or food cool, with 30mm deep insulation and freezer seals around the lid guaranteed to keep ice frozen for days. Drain hole, 19l capacity, rubber catches, carry handle.

Endura MT500 Burner Lite Pant and Endura MT500 Long Sleeve Jersey

The MT500 Burner Lite Pant is new from Endura. It’s a lighter version of the brilliant Burner pant, made from a four-way stretch fabric, includes mesh panels behind the knee and laser cut holes for airflow on the front. PRF-free DWR coating, low profile waist, men’s and women’s options, lairy colours, six sizes.

And to run alongside is a new MT500 Burner Lite Long Sleeve Jersey, cut in the same vein in a lightweight mesh fabric. Laser-cut holes on the arms and it’s loose without being baggy, 50% recycled fabric, silicon print for shoulder pack grip, three colours and five sizes.

CES Sport Copa wheelset

CES Sport handmakes wheels in Wales and the Copa is the brand’s first 29er for MTB. It’s made from Toray UD carbon, uses a 29mm internal width and weighs 1765g. There’s a crash replacement discount scheme too, and features DT Swiss Competition spokes with brass nipples.

Looking for a new full-suspension mountain bike or the best hardtail mountain bike for durable riding? We’ve tried and tested everything, from budget electric mountain bikes to short-travel cross-country bikes.