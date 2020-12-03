Hot stuff: what we’re excited about this month

Past month in MTB tech brings us a TLD winter clobber, very Specialized rubber, foaming Peaty, small Scouts, rubber pedals, red helmets, yellow glasses and more...

‘View Deal’ links

You will notice that beside each product summary is a ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Troy Lee Designs winter kit

This summer’s weather has been stonking but we reckon autumn is actually better – those pesky ferns die back, it’s not so blisteringly hot, and slippy trails are more fun. Right? Ah well, we tried.

To make winter easier though, Troy Lee Designs has a new range of clobber to keep you riding in tougher conditions. We like the look of the Resist pant (£150), modelled on the TLD Moto short (short of choice for young shredders and park rats) it offers decent waterproof protection and breathability. We’re talking 10k breathability and 10k waterproofing, all in a stretchy fabric material, meaning it’s ideal for cool damp days rather than monsoon season. There are taped seams, three pockets and two front mesh vents as well.

Also new is the Skyline Chill Jersey (£80): made from a thicker knit than the traditional Skyline, it’ll keep you warm and cool (looking) at the same time. It’s also made from Bluesign certified fabric, which goes some way to making it environmentally friendly.

Hate cold hands in winter? The Swelter glove (£45) isn’t waterproof, instead it has three layers of fabric including a fleecy liner to keep your digits functioning even in cold and wet weather. It’s all where you need it too, on the outside of the hand in the breeze and not getting in the way of your contact with the grips.

Specialized Butcher Grid Gravity T9

Five years ago Specialized had some of the most desirable tyres on two wheels: grippy, nicely damped and at stupid-low prices. Then something changed and Specialized lost its edge – sure, we liked the original Gripton rubber compound the brand switched to, but it just wasn’t class-leading anymore.

Now there’s a brand new rubber compound out. Called Gripton T9, it’s the secret sauce that Specialized is hoping will put it back to the top of the rubber tree. T9 uses 48a durometer rubber, which is just a shade harder than Maxxis’s Super Tacky compound, meaning things are looking good from a numbers perspective. Of course tyres are much more than the softness of the rubber; the damping and rebound characteristics of the lugs digging into the dirt are part of what generates your grip, alongside the shape of those lugs, and it’s here Specialized claims superlative traction.

There’s a new carcass too. Called Grid Gravity, it’s a 60TPI two-ply construction that replaces the old Black Diamond casing. The Butcher Grid Gravity T9 comes in 2.3in and 2.6in across both wheel sizes and the 29×2.6in weighs a hefty 1,350g.

Peaty’s Clean Protect and Lube

The Peaty’s Clean Protect and Lube contains Loamfoam cleaner, PT17 Maintenance Spray and Linklube chain lube, and buying them all in this handy Starter Pack saves you money too. Biodegradable, minty smelling, comes in recycled packaging.

Nukeproof Cub-Scout

Nukeproof has a new range of wicked looking kids bikes, called the Cub-Scout there are three wheel sizes (20, 24 and 26in) to fit riders aged five and up, the frames are lightweight 6061 aluminium, and the components and geometry look absolutely sorted.

Read more: Best kids bikes – balance bikes and pedal bikes

FiveTen Freerider Pro Troy Lee Designs colab

Same superlative sticky Stealth S1 Dotty rubber sole and reinforced toe box, new snazzy “solar yellow” neon colour scheme: The FiveTen Freerider Pro is our favourite flat pedal shoe, and now it’s had a collab with Tory Lee Designs to create this work of art.

Look Trail Grip pedal

Look has a truly unique idea here in the Trail Grip pedal, fitting an Activ Grip rubber pad over the top, made with Vibram. There are various compounds, the stickiest being Mega Grip here. Pads are interchangeable and come in four colours.

>> Don’t miss our Black Friday sale. Get an MBR subscription for just £16.99 and Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Read more: Best mountain bike flat pedals for 2020 – metal and plastic

Scott Stego helmet

The Scott Stego helmet helmet was a favourite of ours five years ago, the new Plus version has extended coverage, better visor adjustment for goggle parking, extra ventilation and POV camera mount. MIPS protection, three sizes, six colours.

Read more: Best mountain bike helmets 2020 – open-face or half-shell

Specialized Demo 3/4 Sleeve Jersey

The Demo 3/4 Sleeve Jersey is made from S.Café® Polyester, which rather incredibly uses coffee grounds to improve wicking and drying times and add UV protection. Three colours, five sizes – comes up small though, so upsize.

Bontrager Jet WaveCel helmet

The Jet WaveCel is a new kids helmet from Bontrager, it uses WaveCel for added slip plane crash protection, uses a Fidlock magnetic buckle for little hands, and there are four colours to choose from.

Scicon Sports Aeroshade glasses

New riding glasses from Scicon, the Sports Aeroshade promises better visibility right at the top of your vision thanks to its arched frame design. Change the fit by moving the nosepiece, multiple lenses, and three frame colours.

E*thirteen Vario Infinite dropper

E*thirteen’s new Vario Infinite dropper post comes in two sizes, 150 or 180mm, and claims to require 20 per cent less compression force than the competition. Five year warranty, adjustable maximum travel, £50 lever not included.

Read more: Best dropper posts in 2020

Crank Brothers M13

The M13 multitool from Crank Brothers includes tyre plugs and a tyre plug tool and the plugs to go with them, plus another 12 steel tools including hex keys, screwdrivers and Torx. Lifetime warranty and four colours.

Read more: The best mountain bike multi-tools in 2020

Fox Ranger Wind Pullover Jacket

Simple, small and lightweight, the Fox Ranger Wind Pullover jacket is showerproof thanks to a DWR coating, keeps out wind, and is made from four-way-stretch fabric for comfort. Packs into its front pocket, the hood goes over a helmet and there are six sizes.

Read more: The best waterproof mountain bike jackets for getting through winter

Boundless Nuts and Seeds

Boundless Nuts and Seeds are made from only natural ingredients like walnuts, almonds, cashews, rosemary and loads more. They’re vegan, non-GM, gluten free, yet still provide you with an energy and protein boost.