Hot stuff: what we’re excited about this month. Manual machines, kid skid lids, Funn flatties, wrist-width saddles and much else besides.

Pro Sender Core Skills Trainer, £139.99

This is the Sender Core Skills Trainer (CST), but it’s probably better known as the Manual Machine, and if it came in a tin it would do exactly what it says on the side. Pulling and holding a manual is the Holy Grail for both showing off in the car park and progressing your skills, and Sender claims the CST can make the processes easier and safer.

Built from wood, and with stainless steel fixings, this Pro version is robust enough for coaches to use, according to Sender Ramps. Pop your back wheel into the uprights (it’ll take anything from 20in to 29in wheels), then practice finding that balance point. There’s a loop-out strap to stop you from, you know, looping out, and this new version will take stretchy resistance bands to make finding the balance point that bit easier.

Sender says there’s loads more to the CST — it’ll work as a bike stand, you can do a gym workout on it, or use it as a tool station if you buy the upgrade kit. But most people are going to use it for one thing only, learning the hallowed art of the manual. Anything that makes that just a little bit easier has got to be good, we reckon.

Dakine Vectra gloves, £30.00

This smart-looking Vectra glove from Dakine is built on a four-way stretch mesh shell for comfort, and features a silicone mesh palm with touchscreen-compatible fingers. It’s cuffless, comes in three colours and even has a two -ear warranty.

Alpine Stars Nevada Thermal Jacket, £140.00

The Alpine Stars Nevada Thermal Jacket is built for seriously cold days, with a three layers of material — a ripstop softshell outer, a wind membrane, and brushed mesh lining. Features stretch inserts for movement, vents, pre-curved sleeves, hood and zipped pockets

Cube ANT Kids Helmet, £39.95

Cube’s ANT kids’ helmet has 11 vents complete with insect nets to stay cool and bug free, and a big dial to tighten it up and keep it in place. Comes in six lairy colours and there’s a light on the back too.

Wolf Tooth Encase System, $119.95

More stealthy storage, this time courtesy of Wolf Tooth and its EnCase System. There’s a 14-function Allen-key wrench to slide into one bar end, and a chain tool and tyre plug ensemble to go on the other. Sold separately or as a combo.

Megmeister Drynamo Winter Base Layer, £59.95

The Megmeister Drynamo Winter base layer boasts good wicking and cold-weather insulation as well as antibacterial and anti-odour properties. Seamless for less irritation, it has a dropped hem at the back, and comes in two sizes and three colours.

Cube Gravity Strix Shoe, £149.95

The Gravity Strix shoe is a burly, clipless number from Cube. Designed to offer maximum protection for your plates, it features a reinforced toe box and neoprene instep to cushion your ankle. Laces and Velcro secured, features a mesh toe, and lace holder.

Funn Funndamental Pedals, £75.00

These Funndamental Pedals from Funn have an innovative grease port on the pedal body to keep them spinning. Made from 6061 alloy, running on cartridge bearings and sealed bushings, and bristling with 24 pins.

SIS Beta Fuel, £2.50

SIS says its Beta Fuel energy drink lets your body absorb 90g of carbohydrate per hour, 50 per cent more than from glucose alone. It comes in two flavours and is designed to be easy on your stomach too.

The Great North Trail Book (free download)

There’s a new long-distance trail linking the Peak District with Scotland’s most northerly mainland points, all in one 800-mile route. Pieced together by Cycling UK, the Great North Trail takes in the Pennine Bridleway and Cross Borders Drove Road, plus trail centres, forest roads and abandoned railway lines. Free to view and download, cyclinguk.org

Specialized Therminal Mountain Jersey, £75.00

Specialized has stitched together casual hoodie styling and mountain bike performance, with the Therminal Mountain Jersey, for cool, dry days. It features two pockets (side and breast), three-panel hood and longer arms for riding coverage.

WTB Fit Right System

Add your wrist measurement, riding style and body shape to the WTB website and it’ll now tell you your ultimate saddle, thanks to the new WTB Fit Right System. Ours is the Rocket, in narrow, with Ti rails, £109.99.

Juice Lubes Dirt Juice, £7.99

Dirt Juice from Juice Lubes is a biodegradable bike cleaner-come-light-degreaser, and now features a Super Foamy Trigger to maximise the froth levels