Hot stuff: what we’re excited about this month

What if we were to tell you that you could have two shocks in one? Yes, we know, it sounds like some dodgy late-night infomercial designed to get you to buy something you really don’t need. But the Push ElevenSix shock really is different..

PUSH ELEVENSIX SHOCK £1,300

Thanks to its dual overhead design, the ElevenSix has two independent compression circuits that you can toggle between at the flick of a lever. So, you really can have one shock with two distinctly different set-ups.

The tool-free ability to switch between modes allows you to have one setting fine-tuned for regular trail riding, the other dialled in for, say, technical climbing or the very steepest descents. It’s your call. And unlike most other designs, where the di erent compression settings are prescribed, the ElevenSix gives you the ability to fine-tune high and low-speed compression damping for either mode.

And that’s not the only feature that sets the Push shock apart. A nylon bearing stops spring wind-up, while the Ultralight Hybrid HyperCoil spring comes in 25lb increments, so you can get the perfect percentage of sag regardless of ride weight. There’s also a grub screw on the preload collar, so once you find the correct preload and sag, it stays there. The shock also has an independent speed- sensitive hydraulic bottom-out piston, and combined with the open-cell bottom-out bumper, it will cushion even the harshest landings. And as if that wasn’t enough tech for one shock, it gets spherical bearings in the eyelets to prevent the shock from binding and protect it from excessive sideloading.

Each ElevenSix shock is custom tuned in Colorado to match a specific frame design, and there’s now a new Micro model for short- travel bikes like the Evil Following and a beefed-up HD version to match the demands of e-bikes.

Feature-packed with the ability to o er two distinct and adjustable settings for a single shock, the Push ElevenSix is a high-end product with a correspondingly high-end price tag. But if it really does deliver on its promise, maybe the two- in-one shock from Push really is worth almost twice as much as a Fox Float X2. That, or it could be like the exercise bike you bought that now doubles as a clothes rail.

E*THIRTEEN HELIX R 12-SPEED CASSETTE £320

There’s something satisfying about e*thirteen’s new Helix, aside from the fact it can deliver the biggest gear range of any drivetrain out there and boasts 12 sprockets from 9-50t. It’s the sheer brazen nerve of e*thirteen that we nd so gratifying, tweaking the noses of the drivetrain greats – SRAM and Shimano – and producing a cassette that purportedly works in conjunction with both and bests them at their own game.

How so, you ask? SRAM uses a 10-52 cassette, giving it better low-end range than the Helix R, and Shimano’s 12-speed cassette spans 10-51t. Helix R o ers a greater range though, or the di erence between the biggest and smallest sprocket. If you’re worried about the top end range being smaller, the idea is you t a smaller chainring on the front to gain your crawler gear back, and lose weight into the bargain too. On paper then, it’s a win for e*thirteen. Made from three separate clusters, the 42/50 cluster is aluminium, while the other two are steel. The softer, aluminum cluster is replaceable for £160 (or £130 if you don’t want the more durable Intergalactic oil slick colour) and the inner steel cluster costs £160. There’s another element to this too – if you’re looking to upgrade to a 12-speed Shimano system you don’t need to buy the fancy Shimano 12-speed driver, because Helix works with XD. Naturally, e*thirteen says Helix works awlessly with SRAM Eagle and Shimano 12-speed drivetrains. Just as naturally, SRAM says its products work more seamlessly as a package. In our experience the best shifting comes from SRAM’s X01 groupset in its entirety – we’re not saying it can’t be beaten, but Helix will have to be going some to do better.

HEART AND SOLE

At the heart of Giant’s Charge Elite XC clipless shoe is its sole, made from carbon and glass-fibre, that’s been thermoset to add strength. Designed to be stiff at the forefoot where you pedal, then more exy at the heel for comfort, it’s one clever slipper. £194.99

HASSLE-OFF

Muc-Off No Puncture Hassle Tubeless Sealant kit includes 140ml of our favourite sealant, enough to set up two chunky 29er tyres, and a valve removal tool to make the job easy. If other kits have let you down, No Punture Hassle should get your seal of approval. £10.99

BAG FOR LIFE

Evoc packs have always impressed us with their quality and performance. The latest is the Ride – it comes in eight, 12 (pictured) and 16-litre options, has a reservoir compartment, Air Pad back ventilation system, internal compartments, wide hip belt and a clean look. £79.99

GOLD AURA

Fabio Wibmer’s special-edition Ora Clarity goggle from POC uses a Zeiss lens and a new exible frame construction with improved ventilation and three-layer foam. It’s designed to work with the brand’s Tectal and Coron helmets and features a blinging gold-coloured lens. £80

HOOK UP

Who hates it when they drop a chain and have to nger it back on again? Everyone. The Rehook Plus does away with that messy business, allowing you to sh out your chain without the mess, and enjoy the 11 included tools, including ve Allen keys. £19.99

VOOM WITH A VIEW

New supplements brand Voom’s four-bar Taster Pack includes Electro Energy to speed up hydration, Beta Blast for pre-workout, Recover Fudge with whey isolate, and Ca eine Kick for… hangovers? They’re free in November as a promo too; just pay the postage. £7

EAR WORM

With seven hours’ run time, the Beoplay E8 Sport earbuds from Bang & Olufsen o er great battery life. You can also recharge them 3.5 times in the case without additional power. Waterproof, great sound quality and build, two colours, 30-day trial period. £300

CRANKED

The Camber Crank takes its style cues from Etnies’s skate shoes, but this mtb-speci c at-pedal shoe has a sturdier upper construction, sti er last and grippy sole made from OCX-3 Michelin rubber. Comes in black/blue or grey/red. £74.99

HOT AND COLD

Contigo’s Matterhorn bottle looks like it’s hewn from marble, but you’ll be glad to hear it’s made from tough stainless steel. Vacuum insulated, it claims to keep drinks hot for 10 hours or cold for 24. Heavy-duty screwtop lid, comes in seven colours. £18.64