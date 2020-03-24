Hot stuff: what we’re excited about this month

The shiniest of shiny cranks, super stylin' full face helmets, hooks, grips, darts and more!

Troy Lee Designs D4 helmet, £499

It’s over a decade since Troy Lee released its iconic D3, and the brand’s flagship product is still one of the best and slickest looking full-faces around. Not bad for a product designed in the Noughties — if only the iPhone 3GS had lasted so well. All legacies must come to an end though, and with the competition gaining ground, TLD has designed the D4 with a host of tech changes, and the same great colour choices.

The biggest structural change is the use of TeXtreme for the helmet’s shell — its proprietary carbon-fibre made from thinner-layered fabric that TLD says is around 20 per cent lighter than the usual stuff. Underneath the shell is a polycarbonate layer, into which the usual EPS material goes. Unlike on the A2 open face helmet, there’s no EPP (expanded polypropylene), because TLD says DH crashes happen at high speed, where you want maximum crumple-zone protection, and that’s where EPS shines. Peel back the next layer and you get a MIPS liner for slip-plane protection, and finally the famously comfy pads. It’s all held on with a chinstrap and titanium D-ring.

At 1,066g in size XL, the D4 isn’t much lighter than the D3, despite all the modern materials, and that’s because it has more material and better protection, particularly in the chinbar. You now get a collarbone protection zone, a strip of exposed EPS on the side of the helmet, that TLD says is the most likely point where helmet meets clavicle in a crash. The airflow is improved too, with more vents – 21 in total – and there’s a new mouthpiece and grill design to improve things further.

Naturally, there are a host of paint options to choose from, six sizes, and a smart-looking carry case for portage. It costs a fortune, but if the D4 lasts as well as the D3 you could look at it as a classy investment… just try not to put it to the test.

Cane Creek eeWings Mountain cranks, £999.99

Cane Creek’s eeWings could well be the lightest, stiffest and toughest crankset money can buy — made from titanium they’re claimed to be 20-30 per cent stiffer than the best carbon cranks from SRAM or Race Face. Weighing in at 400g, they’re lighter than the competition too, and Cane Creek is so confident in their durability it offers a 10-year limited warranty and 30-day returns policy if you don’t like them.

They are double the price of SRAM's superb light, stiff and bombproof SRAM X01 Eagle DUB chainset however, and four times the price of quality alloy options from SRAM, Shimano, Hope and DMR.

Suplest Offroad Pro Flat Pedal, €169

Swiss brand Suplest has branched out from road shoes to make the Offroad Pro Flat Pedal, it’s made from Kevlar-like upper material, boasts a sophisticated last for power, a BOA closure system, and its own Bear Paw 5 sole made of SUPtraction dotty profile rubber.

Pivot Phoenix Factory grip, £25.00

Pivot’s new Phoenix Factory grips are left and right specific, with an ergonomic design that tapers from 32mm on the outside to 30mm inside. It’s based on a moulded plastic shell, with holes to aid movement, and uses tacky, high-durometer rubber.

Smith Squad XL, £85.00

With the biggest field of vision in the Smith range, the Squad XL goggle is ideal for sloppy mountain biking. You get one lens with Smith’s special light-enhancing tint, and one clear, and both have an anti-fog coating for steamy conditions.

YT Jeffsy Primus, £1,599

Remember little ripper Harry Schofield’s mini Jeffsy we showed you last year? YT has taken the concept bike to production, and it’s called the Jeffsy Primus. One size, 24 or 26in wheels, 130 or 140mm travel, modern geometry including a flip-chip, and 12-speed Eagle drivetrain.

Met Terranova, £80.00

The Met Terranova helmet is based on the top-end Roam helmet and features the same fitting system. You’ll also get MIPS protection, goggle strap-friendly back end, extended rear coverage, an adjustable and flexible visor, and 17 vents. It looks good too, not bad for £80.

Mifo O5 Plus, £89.99

These are new Bluetooth wireless earbuds from Mifo, called the O5 Plus. They’re machined from aluminium for beauty, fully waterproof thanks to their nano coating, and you can pair one or both to your phone for calls. Includes a 2600mAh charging case for 100 hours of playtime.

Stans Dart, £25.00

The Stans Dart tyre plug has a two-pronged approach to repairs — filling the hole physically, while also causing a chemical reaction with Stan’s sealant for a permanent airtight bond, it’s claimed.

BB Parkinglot, £14.95

The Parkinglot bike hook from BBB is simple but effective, it takes any wheel or tyre size, holds it steady thanks to the bevelled centre that catches your wheel’s rim, and it’s never a struggle to release.

Nukeproof Sam Hill Horizon pedals, £79.99

Nukeproof’s excellent Sam Hill Horizon pedal has had a makeover this year — after watching his mechanic chamfer the edge off brand new pedals, Nukeproof’s designers took note, incorporating the mod into the redesign for extra clearance.