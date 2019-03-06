Hope’s new less-complicated EVO crankset

Lighter, stiffer, simpler, same sort of price
The new hope EVO crankset looks like a nice combination of Hope construction quality and end user ease-of-use. Well played Hope.
Hope EVO crankset need to know
- 15% lighter and stiffer than previous model
- Self-extracting axle/arm interface
- Spline mount
- Single chainring or double chainring setups catered for
- 165, 170 and 175mm length
- 30mm oversize 7075 aluminium alloy axle
- Lots of colour options
- Range of axle length options
- Expanded range of BBs for compatibility with most BB systems
- Boost and non-Boost available
- Weight from: 560g
- SRP £235
The previous Hope Spiderless crankset, while excellent, was a bit off-putting to some riders because of a perception that it was complicated to install and maintain and required tools that a lot of people don’t really own.
The new EVO cranket is much more familiar looking in design. It looks more like a RaceFace style affair with the axle pressed into the non-driveside crank arm and an expanding collar to preload the bearing. There’s also a captured extracting bolt in the driveside crank arm that takes a normal 8mm Allen key.
Hope Technology: “Continued development of our popular crankset has led to the EVO Edition, a new benchmark for aluminium MTB cranks. The latest FEA analysis tools, rigorous lab testing and extensive field testing mean the EVO crankset is both lighter and stiffer than the previous model. Now featuring a self-extracting axle/arm interface, simplifying fitting and removal. And all proudly designed, tested and manufactured in Barnoldswick, UK.”