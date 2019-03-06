Hope’s new less-complicated EVO crankset

Lighter, stiffer, simpler, same sort of price

The new hope EVO crankset looks like a nice combination of Hope construction quality and end user ease-of-use. Well played Hope.

Hope EVO crankset need to know

15% lighter and stiffer than previous model

Self-extracting axle/arm interface

Spline mount

Single chainring or double chainring setups catered for

165, 170 and 175mm length

30mm oversize 7075 aluminium alloy axle

Lots of colour options

Range of axle length options

Expanded range of BBs for compatibility with most BB systems

Boost and non-Boost available

Weight from: 560g

SRP £235

The previous Hope Spiderless crankset, while excellent, was a bit off-putting to some riders because of a perception that it was complicated to install and maintain and required tools that a lot of people don’t really own.

The new EVO cranket is much more familiar looking in design. It looks more like a RaceFace style affair with the axle pressed into the non-driveside crank arm and an expanding collar to preload the bearing. There’s also a captured extracting bolt in the driveside crank arm that takes a normal 8mm Allen key.

Hope Technology: “Continued development of our popular crankset has led to the EVO Edition, a new benchmark for aluminium MTB cranks. The latest FEA analysis tools, rigorous lab testing and extensive field testing mean the EVO crankset is both lighter and stiffer than the previous model. Now featuring a self-extracting axle/arm interface, simplifying fitting and removal. And all proudly designed, tested and manufactured in Barnoldswick, UK.”