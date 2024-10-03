High pivot suspension, three idlers and a gearbox! Meet the new Kavenz VHP G2

The bike is Kevenz VHP G2 is compatible with both Pinion and Effigear Mimic gearbox systems

If you thought high pivot suspension bikes were quirky, German brand Kavenz has found a way to make them even more niche, adding a gearbox drivetrain to its VHP G2. Kavenz has designed the bike to work with the latest electronic-shifting Pinion gearbox, Smart.Shift, meaning it can even change gear for you.

This is Kavenz’s second version of its VHP, but while the first used a standard drivetrain this G2 model is gearbox-only, running Pinion and Effigear. And to make the four-bar suspension design work there are not one but three idlers at play.

It’s not the first mountain bike to offer gearbox compatibility, just last year we reported on Geometron’s G2 Pinion bike, and even tested the Zerode Katipo Deluxe which uses the Pinion system, too.

Kavenz VHP G2 need to know:

Second generation of the VHP G bike, now comes with interchangeable dropouts

The G2 also comes with an “innovative chain tensioner”

Compatible with Pinion P, C, T-Line and Smart.Shift systems as well as the Effigear Mimic

The frameset costs €3,000

Kavenz VHP G2 – gearbox optimised geometry?

A mountain bike designed to work around a gearbox system isn’t exactly new or groundbreaking, but the Kavenz VHP G2 does look like it has some interesting geometry options for riders that are keen to employ the simplicity of a gearbox drivetrain. Firstly, the VHP G2 doesn’t use a single-pivot design to achieve its virtual high pivot. Instead, it uses a more traditional four-bar layout, which Kavenz says offers “unparalleled control and traction on the steepest tracks.” This claim is based on the idea of high anti-squat and lower pedal kickback which can enhance power transfer to the pedals.

Kavenz has used an idler mounted to the main pivot to reduce the effects of pedal kickback, it’s also introduced a chain tensioner right behind the crankset. So far so ordinary. But to allow for the extra complexity of the four-bar suspension design, there’s on more idler, this time on the chainstay pivot to stop the chain rubbing against the frame. Whether this introduces extra drag is anyone’s guess.

The second generation of the VHP G has been designed around using a gearbox drivetrain system. It is compatible with the Pinion C, P and T-line systems as well as Smart.Shift. It can also work with the Effigear Mimic system.

What’s new with the G2?

So what’s actually changed with the latest model of the VHP G2? It now has Pinion Smart.Shift integration, which offers electronic shifting (even when stationary), although it’s worth pointing out Kavenz uses Pinion without the speed sensor.

The G2 also comes with interchangeable dropouts. This lets riders tune the bike to their style by changing the length of the wheelbase. The modular design of the G2 means it’s easier to convert between models. Kavenz listed possible configurations of the VHP G2 frame as the below:

VHP12-29 – needs to be used with +20mm dropouts

VHP-14-MX – could be used with +0mm, +10mm & +20mm dropouts

VHP14-29 – needs to be used with +20mm dropouts

VHP-16-MX – could be used with +0mm, +10mm & +20mm dropouts

VHP16-29 – needs to be used with +20mm dropouts

VHP-18-MX – could be used with +0mm, +10mm & +20mm dropouts

VHP18-29 – needs to be used with +20mm dropouts

*VHP-12-MX – coming in the future

The brand also recommends a 24t chainring and rear sprocket if using a Pinion gearbox, and a 26t chainring and 30t sprocket for Effigear systems. The frameset is available to purchase for €3,000 on the Kavenz website or from a dealer, with stock available soon.

