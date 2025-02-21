Heli-rides, boat cruise shuttles and 20,000m of descending: last remaining tickets on sale for the NZ MTB Rally

The NZ MTB Rally clocks up over 2,000m of descending on primo New Zealand trails... no wonder if draws in riders like Kilian Bron. Just get there before the £1,195 self-supported rider tickets run out

The NZ MTB Rally is returning for a second year, taking place from 22 to 29 March 2025. It’s set in the Nelson area in New Zealand, and this enduro event with a twist has attracted a number of high profile riders including Kilian Bron and last year’s winner, Matt Fairbrother. It’s organised as a race, but most participants head to New Zealand to soak up the incredible trails that you can’t access at any other point in the year. Fancy a new rig for the event? Make sure you read our guide to the best enduro bikes.

What is the NZ MTB Rally?

The event is a week-long enduro event, which takes place on New Zealand’s South Island. The area of Nelson will host the event, but it includes plenty of adventure as well as rad trails.

There are 120 rider slots (already filled for this year), including last year’s winner Matt Fairbrother – who won the event unsupported. Kilian Bron, the French enduro rider and Sam Blenkinsopp, DH rider from New Zealand will also be racing.

An enduro event with a twist

With 6 days of riding, there’s plenty of twists to this non-traditional enduro adventure race. For example, on day 4, riders will take an 80 minute boat cruise to get to the start of the route. A bit of dolphin spotting, anyone?

And if that’s not mad enough, on day 5, riders are treated to a heli-ride to the top of Wakamarina trail. In total, there are 32 stages, with an average of 25-35km in the saddle, and 2,000-3,000 metres of descent each day.

To make it more accessible to more skill levels, there are also no mandatory drops, gaps or jumps anywhere on the course. The course is only accessible during this event thanks to various agreements with private landowners, and looks set to be an epic 6-day adventure with gorgeous scenery and plenty of diverse singletrack.

Entry and tickets

The inital ballot for the 2025 race was launched in August 2024 and sold out almost immediately. That being said, there are a few self-supported slots left if you’re keen to register, and occasionally other tickets become available so it’s worth keeping an eye out.

Self-supported tickets cost NZD$2,645 which at the time of writing is roughly £1,195. For an all-inclusive slot, you’re looking at NZD$4,095 or roughly £1,850.

All registrations include shuttles to and from the trails each day, and/or heli ride/boat trip…feed stations, access to photos, course marking, timing, medics and more.

It looks like a bucket list race, with plenty of potential sunshine and epic experiences in a not-often explored part of the world. You can find out more on the NZ MTB Rally website.

nzmtbrally.com