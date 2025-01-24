Haibike’s Alltrail Low has no top tube, a Bosch CX motor, ABS brakes, and the freedom to wear ball gowns, dresses, or kilts on your local trails

For brave-hearted e-bikers, the Haibike Alltrail offers the ultimate sartorial freedommm!

Haibike is not known for being a shrinking violet when it comes to the design of its e-bikes, but the German brand has built something truly head-turning in its latest Alltrail 10.5 ABS. This full-suspension e-bike gets the latest tech, in the shape of a Bosch Performance CX motor, and Magura ABS brakes, married with a traditional step-through frame design. It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen on a full-suspension e-bike before, but with its 27.5in wheels and generous standover clearance on offer, it’s clearly offering benefits to smaller riders, anyone looking for improved convenience, or fans of skirts, dresses, kilts, trench coats, and any other long, flowing garment. If you’ve wanted to show-off the classical elegance of your wardrobe on the trail, but always worried about getting your hem caught in the rocker link, the Haibike Alltrail Low could be just what you’ve been waiting for. And even if this isn’t high on your list of priorities, I can also see the design being really good for learning no-foot can-cans. But this is no one-trick pony – the Alltrail Low has actually just won the 2025 Design and Innovation Award for the ‘ingenious way it has combined comfort with performance’. So there you have it.

Versatility is plainly high on the list of priorities, with the ability to load it up as an adventure tourer or a rugged commuter, while tech like the ABS braking – in partnership between Bosch and Magura – brings safety and confidence whatever the surface or weather conditions. Bosch’s latest CX motor packs 85Nm and 600W of peak power and is fed by a 800Wh battery inside the down tube of the alloy frame, which also happens to be easily removable. This can be further augmented with the 250Wh range extender, although it will eat into that expansive standover clearance.

Choose from either 27.5in wheels front and rear (sizes S-L) or buy it as a full 29er (M-XL), and suspension travel is 140mm whichever wheel size is fitted. And if all that is a step-through too far, Haibike also offers the Alltrail 10 in a more conventional frame option that’s available with the exact same spec and drive unit. Check it out on the Haibike website here.