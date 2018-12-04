Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesja announces retirement

Arguably the greatest XC racer of all time

After winning 10 World titles, the legendary Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesja has announced retirement from top level racing aged 45.

Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesja began pro racing in 1995(!) and, incredibly, her most recent World Cup win was this year at Andorra.

Speaking on her Instagram, Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesja said: “Decision is made. I did my last UCI WC. I raced my last Championship … and it feels okay. I stay passionate for our sport. My love for MTB will live strong for the rest of my life. I will continue to travel around the world promoting, motivating and sharing my experience for many more years. I do hope we meet somewhere for a nice talk and a good ride together. Thank you all for the great support. I will still be with you for many more years to come.”

Jolanda Neff lead the tributes online, saying: “We all admire you forever [Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesja]. You shaped the the sport of mountain biking like no one else! I wish you all the best for whatever you take on next, I’m sure you’ll keep inspiring people to ride bikes and have fun.”

Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesja’s key victories