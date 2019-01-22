Glasgow bid to host first ever all-discipline World Cycling Champs in 2023

Cathkin Braes for the XC, Fort William for the DH, Glentress for the marathon

Glasgow could make cycling history and host the first combined World Cycling Championships with mountain biking, BMX and road all at the same event.

A total of 13 different cycling World Championships would be combined into what the UCI called one “mega event” when they announced the combined intention last year.

Event Scotland alongside Glasgow City Council have already made inquiries with the UCI about hosting this inaugural World Champs and have highlighted the city’s previous success in hosting large scale international sporting events (the 2014 Commonwealth Games and the 2018 European Championships being two clear examples).

The proposal is to be discussed formally at next week’s city administration committee meeting. They have until February to present its official application to the UCI.

Mooted venues include: Sir Chris Hoy Veledrome, the Glasgow BMX Centre in Knightswood, Cathkin Braes for the XC MTB, Fort William for the DH MTB, Glentress for the MTB marathon.

Quoted by Glasgow Live, Deputy Leader of the council, David McDonald: “This will be the biggest cycling event in the world with over 100 countries represented and over 200 World Champions being crowned during the course of the Championships.

“The huge media interest will guarantee worldwide broadcast coverage delivering massive international profile for both Glasgow and Scotland.

“Being the first ever hosts of this event, which will become the pinnacle of the international cycling competition calendar, will cement Glasgow and Scotland’s position as a worldwide leader and innovator in the planning and delivery of major sporting events.

“Uniquely, Glasgow and Scotland have the opportunity to host a World Championships of this scale, unchallenged, and without the resource and cost implications of undertaking a formal and time-consuming bid process as would be the case for any other World Championships.

“This represents a very clear statement of intent that the city and our partners are looking to host what would be a world first, in bringing together cycling disciplines for the inaugural World Cycling Championships to Glasgow and Scotland in 2023.”