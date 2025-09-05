Looking for an easy win mountain bike maintenance solution? Then the Muc-Off MTB Essentials Kit has almost 50% off and comes with nearly everything you need at a bargain price

There's nothing worse than a trailside mechanical, faffing about trying to fix a puncture or a minor mechanical can spoil your days riding, or worse bring it to an abrupt end if you don't have the tools to do a quick fix. The Muc-Off MTB Essentials Kit comes loaded with just about all you need to get you rolling again and currently, at almost half-price, it's a brilliant MTB deal.

Muc-Off is renowned for its MTB cleaning and lubricating products, and it’s safe to say Muc-Off has it sussed with a vast range of products that includes some of the best mountain bike lubes, degreasers, and its bike-safe pressure washers, including its latest Muc-Off Mobile Washer.

Muc-Off also has a ton of accessories and tools that are perfect for the mountain biker in your life, even if that’s yourself. Right now, the Muc-Off MTB Essentials Kit has a massive 48% off, and comes loaded with just about everything you’d need should you need to do some trailside maintenance and get you and your bike going again.

Reduced to just £28 from the usual £53.98, the MTB Essentials Kit comes in the sleek, rainproof Camo Essentials Case, and includes a 25g CO₂ Cartridge for rapid tyre inflation, a 17-in-1 Multi-Tool for on-the-spot adjustments, puncture patches for emergency repairs, and the legendary Muc-Off tyre levers for easy tyre removal.

It’s compact, lightweight, and trail-ready, a perfect entry-level kit for every mountain biker. Annoyingly, and an oversight from Muc-Off is not to include the CO₂ inflator that you need to use the CO₂ cartridge; unless you have one kicking about, you’ll have to buy that separately. Although I’d be ditching them both and using the Muc-Off AirMach Electric Mini Inflator, which is brilliant and will also fit nicely in the essential case.