Looking for an easy win mountain bike maintenance solution? Then the Muc-Off MTB Essentials Kit has almost 50% off and comes with nearly everything you need at a bargain price

There's nothing worse than a trailside mechanical, faffing about trying to fix a puncture or a minor mechanical can spoil your days riding, or worse bring it to an abrupt end if you don't have the tools to do a quick fix. The Muc-Off MTB Essentials Kit comes loaded with just about all you need to get you rolling again and currently, at almost half-price, it's a brilliant MTB deal.
Muc-Off is renowned for its MTB cleaning and lubricating products, and it’s safe to say Muc-Off has it sussed with a vast range of products that includes some of the best mountain bike lubes, degreasers, and its bike-safe pressure washers, including its latest Muc-Off Mobile Washer.
Muc-Off also has a ton of accessories and tools that are perfect for the mountain biker in your life, even if that’s yourself. Right now, the Muc-Off MTB Essentials Kit has a massive 48% off, and comes loaded with just about everything you’d need should you need to do some trailside maintenance and get you and your bike going again.
Reduced to just £28 from the usual £53.98, the MTB Essentials Kit comes in the sleek, rainproof Camo Essentials Case, and includes a 25g CO₂ Cartridge for rapid tyre inflation, a 17-in-1 Multi-Tool for on-the-spot adjustments, puncture patches for emergency repairs, and the legendary Muc-Off tyre levers for easy tyre removal.
It’s compact, lightweight, and trail-ready, a perfect entry-level kit for every mountain biker. Annoyingly, and an oversight from Muc-Off is not to include the CO₂ inflator that you need to use the CO₂ cartridge; unless you have one kicking about, you’ll have to buy that separately. Although I’d be ditching them both and using the Muc-Off AirMach Electric Mini Inflator, which is brilliant and will also fit nicely in the essential case.
Muc-Off MTB Essentials Kit, was £53.98, now £28 at Muc-Off.
Save 48% on the Muc-Off MTB Essentials Kit, which has everything you need for quick fixes on the go. Compact, tough, and built for all-weather rides, there is plenty room in the waterproof Camo Essentails Case for safe storage of a phone or keys. It comes with a 25g CO₂ Cartridge for rapid tyre inflation, a 17-in-1 Multi-Tool for on-the-spot adjustments, puncture patches for emergency repairs, and tyre levers. However, you’ll need a CO₂ Inflator to go with the cartridge.
Muc-Off Sticker Pack MTB Essentials Kit, was £5 at Muc-Off.
The Muc-Off Sticker Pack isn’t on offer, but they are very cool, and a nice addition if you’re shopping for a gift. However, you can get 15% off when you sign up to the mailing list, and that counts for all full price Muc-Off goodies.
At this price, we think the Muc-Off MTB Essentials Kit is a bargain buy and is worth considering as a gift for any MTB fanatic, if, dare I say this, you’ve started your Christmas shopping early, and don’t fancy it yourself, and don’t forget those stickers, they are essential.