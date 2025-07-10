Electric bike pumps have revolutionized flat tyre fixes, I’ve found four on sale this Amazon Prime Day including 15% off the top-rated Cycplus AS2 Pro Max

Forget pumping, these pocket-sized pumps make fixing flats easy, and some of the best are on sale until tomorrow



Amazon Prime Day is on, and the deals are coming out quicker than roots on a dusty downhill track. That is to say, very fast indeed. Prime Day runs over four days in 2025, from July 8 to 11, so there’s still time to find Amazon Prime Day mountain bike deals and reductions and offers from all the online shops worth looking at.

Now Amazon’s not your specialist bike shop so you’re not going to find a half price Amflow there I’m afraid. But what it’s great at are gadgets, tools and techie stuff, like the best mini pumps. Case in point, the brilliant Cycplus Tiny Electric Bike Pump, with 15% off and now at just £67.99.

These little gizmos are absolutely brilliant if you get a flat on the trail: quicker and less bulky than a hand-operated mini-pump, but cheaper and less wasteful than CO2 cartridges, which aren’t rechargeable.

Cycplus AS2 Pro Max | Save 15% at Amazon

Was £109.99 , now £93.49

The Cycplus AS2 Pro Max is the macdaddy of electric bike pumps, our sister title Cycling Weekly rated it the best out there, thanks to its high power, low weight and ease of use. It’ll auto shut down when you’re at the right pressures, gets a digital display, and it recharges in under half an hour. There are cheaper versions, but I reckon the Pro Max version is essential as it has more battery power for bigger MTB tyres. View deal at Amazon

Muc-Off Airmach electric pump | Save 6% at Amazon

Was £77.90 , now £73.56

Muc-Off is a brand that knows how to keep you rolling, it makes some of the best lubes and cleaning products and its. The new Airmach electric pump continues that trend too, according to Cycling Weekly. It inflates up to a max pressure of 100psi, it’s a doddle to use and the smart head will take both presta and schrader valves. View deal at Amazon

Rockrider E-EXPL 520S | Save 15% at Amazon

Was £39.99 , now £33.99

The AirBank Pocket SE is the best budget electric pump Cycling Weekly’s tested, and it also happens to be one of the lightest. It doesn’t fall down on performance though, the roadie testers reckoned it charged up to 50psi in under 60 seconds and doing this twice over on one charge. View deal at Amazon

Fumpa Pumps NanoFumpa | Save 14% at Merlin Cycles

Was £99 , now £85

The Fumpa Pumps NanoFumpa has the coolest name of any pump, and the performance is just as good. You get an anodised rather than plastic body, which should work out more robust, while the unit weighs just 100g and will hit 30PSI after 100 seconds on a mountain bike tyre, according to Fumpa. It fits on presta and schrader, and charges via USB-C View deal at Merlin

What’s changed to revolutionise inflating your tyre?

Electric bike pumps have transformed puncture repairs for roadies, and they’re doing the same for mountain bikers too. Gone are the days when you needed to work yourself into a lather on the side of the trail, trying to get huge volumes of air into a tyre – in 2025 all you need to do is push on an electric pump and let the motor do the work.

They’re super lightweight, and compact now too, unlike the original pumps that were kinda too bulky. The latest generation will easily tuck into a pocket in the best mountain bike trousers, or stash neatly onto the downtube of one of the best mountain bikes around – be that inside your downtube storage, or velcroed on with a gear stash.

Rapid advances in battery and motor technology – the same kind of tech we’ve seen revolutionise e-bikes themselves – have made these units more powerful and smaller.

How big and how heavy?

Electric pumps like this typically weigh somewhere between 100-120g, less than even the lightest of mini-pumps. They’re dinky too, at around seven centimetres long they’re smaller than the spare innertube you’re probably porting around the place.

How often do I need the charge an electric bike pump?

If you’ve had a flat and used it, make sure you charge it up after the ride. If not, just plug it in every month to make sure it’s topped up. One charge should do at least two tyres.

What kind of PSI do they generate?

Most electric pumps are capable of pumping up to 100 or even 120PSI, which is useful if you’re a roadie, but less so for mountain bikers who require more volume and less pressure. In short, it’s not an issue.

