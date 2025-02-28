GeoMetron’s new G1 GPI bike adds a Gates belt drive to its Pinion gearbox, boasts 175mm travel and costs £9,100

GeoMetron’s new G1 GPI is the most downhill enduro bike in the world... Probably. It gets gravity tyres, a coil shock, gearbox drivetrain and a weight to rival some lightweight e-bikes

I’ve got to hand it to GeoMetron, it really did get their first. Over the past few months we’ve seen half a dozen brands introduce gear box bikes to their ranges, complete with Gates belts to replace the trusty chain, culminating in the oh-so-cool Atherton A.200G prototype. But the little brand from the UK beat them all to the great switchover by some 18 months, after revealing the GeoMetron Pinion G2 gearbox all the way back in summer 2023.

And while the Pinion G2 I tried used a chain and mechanical shifter to provide drive and shift gears there’s now a brand new version, called the GeoMetron G1 GPI. It’s ditched its chain too in favour of that famous Gates Carbon belt, and now gets an electronically controlled shift lever.

The new bike – also known as the Nicolai G1 GPI in Europe – uses the latest Pinion C1.12i gearbox, 12 evenly spaced gears and a total gear ratio of 600%. It’s also completely customisable in terms of geometry and sizing, gets a choice of two different suspension travel lengths, and built bikes are available from £9,499. Oh, and it weights 18.5kg in medium, without pedals.

GeoMetron G1 GPI need to know

GeoMetron’s new G1 GPI gets a 12speed Pinion gearbox, and now a Gates carbon belt

Shifter is now electronic and can shifter under load or when you’re not pedalling

Complete bike from £9,099.99 or frame only options from £5,099

Huge sizing and a vast array of geometry adjustments available on the fly

When I said GeoMetron got their first with the gearbox bike I really meant it. Back in 2016 we tested the GeoMetron-adjusted Nicolai Ion GPI, yes it had 26in wheels but it was also rocking 155mm travel, boasted a massive 502mm reach in size large, and had an unheard of 63.5° head angle.

The latest GeoMetron G1 GPI actually gets pretty similar geometry, pointing to the fact the brand had it dead right nearly a decade ago. We’re talking about at 63° head angle (in size medium, the geometry changes depending on the bike’s size), and an almost identical 498mm reach in size large. There are now two more sizes than that bike from a decade ago, from small to XXL, and the wheelbase has grown a fair bit.

Most importantly for GeoMetron customers is the ability to tweak the geometry, with the brand’s Mutators on the seat stays and chainstays letting you fine tune BB height, rear triangle length and head angle.

Travel is verging on downhill bike numbers on the new G1 GPI too, if you go for the full 175mm. If that’s too much it’s possible to change the shock’s mounting point on the rocker link and step it down to 162mm. And not to be outdone, the frame will take 170mm or 180mm forks.

Why go for a belt drive over the traditional chain?

According to GeoMetron the advantages are many. I calms the bike down, reduces feedback transmitted into the bike by a flailing chain, and reduces the noises coming from a traditional chain grinding on a muddy cassette. And it further reduces the unsprung mass of the rear wheel by taking the heavy chain away, compounding the gains from getting rid of the mech.

“And that is all before we come to the point of the reduced maintenance, the belt itself is maintenance free,” Sam Robson from Geometron told me. “We think it is definitely worth it to overcome the design challenges.”

Gearbox details

The new bike uses a PINION C1.12i 12-speed electronically operated gearbox paired with a GATES Carbon Drive belt, with an overall gear range of 600% and consistent 17.7% gear steps. All moving components are sealed inside a robust, protective housing, shielding them from dirt, debris, and impact damage. The PINION C-line gearbox service interval is a whopping 10,000Km.

G1 GPI complete bike £9099.99

The built bike comes with a EXT Storia V4 G1 Spherical shock and EXT ERA V2.1 29″ 170mm 44mm offset fork. It’s got a BikeYoke Revive dropper, comes with a Burgtec Enduro m3 Stem and alloy bar, with Formula Cura 4 or Hope Tech 4 V4 brakes. A WTB Volt or Ergon SM saddle, and Burgtec Bartender Pro.

It uses Hope Fortus 30w/SC 32h rims, Hope Pro 5 hubs, and Schwalbe or Continental.

The drivetrain uses a PINION Crankset with 165/170mm cranks, a GATES Carbon Drive CDX, the PINION C1.12i gearbox and PINION TE1 E-Trigger shifter. Total weight 18.5Kg (size M, w/o pedals, factory raw)