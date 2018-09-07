Gee Atherton World Champs track walk

None more experienced than Gee

He may not be racing – boo to British Cycling’s selection process – but Gee is still at Lenzerheide to help his fellow Brits with line choice.

Whilst it may not be the entertainingly manic preview runs we’ve been missing from Claudio Calouri, Gee’s walk/talk-through the World Champs track has plenty of insight.

Although it’s not a track that everyone likes (what is?) it’s not a dull course. Indeed, arguably the main reason some racers don’t like it is that it’s very tricky to get a flow going. As Gee points out in this video, the first pointy rock garden appears a mere 15 seconds into your race run and is renowned as a tyre graveyard and run ruiner.

Red Bull: “Gee Atherton talks us through the 2018 World Champs course alongside practice highlights.”

Why isn’t Gee racing this year’s World Champs? It’s the first one he’s missed since… er. ever.

Basically, British Cycling decide on the World Champs team relatively early on in the race season ie. when Gee was either out injured (or returning from said injury). Once Gee had fully recovered from injury he arguably had his best race results for a few years.

Hopefully Gee’s erroneous absence from the 2018 World Champs will result in a change of policy at British Cycling about how and when the rider selections are made.