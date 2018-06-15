We’re already excited about 2018 Mountain Bike World Championships

Lenzerheide, September 5-9

Oil the chainsaws and prep the cowbells! Five action-packed days. Eleven gold medals to give out. The Mountain Bike World Championships are fab.

XC Team relay, September 5

Every nation puts a team together consisting of a Junior, U23 athlete and Elite Men and Women athlete, each of which lay down a sprint lap on the course before tagging their fellow rider to send him or her on their way.

XC Juniors, September 6-7

On September 6-7 we will see the best Cross-Country Juniors and U23’s tackle the gnarly Lenzerheide track.

XC Elites, September 8

The Elite categories roll to the start line on Saturday, September 8. Will Nino Schurter and Jolanda Neff be able to defend their World Championship titles and rainbow stripes in front of their home crowd?

DH Elites, September 9

Finally the Kings and Queens of Downhill will be taking on the STRAIGHTline course on Sunday, September 9. Defending Champs Loïc Bruni (FRA) and Miranda Miller (CAN) will put everything on the line. The biggest local Swiss hope will be Emilie Siegenthaler, who has already shown she can handle the fast Downhill track in Lenzerheide in last year’s World Cup by racing to 3rd place.

2018 Mountain Bike World Championships, Lenzerheide

After battling it out in the humid heat of Cairns last year, the Mountain Bike World Championships are returning to Europe this year.

The world’s best Cross-Country and Downhill athletes visited Lenzerheide for three MTB World Cups in the past three years and will come back to the Rothornbahn in East Switzerland for the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships presented by Mercedes-Benz from September 5-9, 2018.

The riders will be giving it their all in preparation for the hunt for the coveted rainbow stripes.

Video description

“In order to be able to give the superstars of Downhill and Cross-Country mountain biking the welcome and support they deserve, the hosts have already started to lay the groundwork to be the best supporters the world of biking has ever seen: Chainsaw training, beer hacks and the art of choosing the right cowbell – the Swiss are going into the greatest of detail when it comes to the perfect preparation for the World Championshps this September. Will you be joining them at the side of the tracks and get your favourite athletes pumped and psyched for a medal-winning run?”