FSA’s Gradient component range gets a revamp for 2025 bringing new bars, wheels and cranks to the trail, enduro, and downhill markets

It's a huge update for FSA's gravity component range, some of which will see action on the World Cup DH scene with the Atherton Racing Team.

Full Speed Ahead (FSA) has revamped its Gradient line of products, positioned as ‘top-level’ trail, enduro and DH components. The new range features wheels, cranks, bars and stems, and the products were apparently developed in conjunction with pro riders from the Atherton Racing Team. The new range also features a minimalist black tone-on-tone logo. With the redesign of the collection beginning in 2023, FSA has utilised its in-house teams to manage design, testing and production. But what products has the brand updated?

New FSA Gradient line need to know:

Range includes i30 carbon wheels, carbon and alloy riser bars, stems and more

New logo featured in redesign, which incorporates the famous FSA 3 stripes

The Gradient range of products has been developed with pro riders like the Athertons and Charlie Hatton

Products use CNC machining for much of the aluminium construction

Gradient i30 Carbon Wheels

First up is the new 29in i30 carbon wheels with 24mm depth, 37mm width and 30mm internal diameter. They use Power Ratchet System (PRS) X-900 hubs with 72 point engagement for better power transfer and acceleration.

They also feature a 22-24mm variable rim height which FSA says improves “adaptability to different terrains.” The Gradient i30 wheels are priced at £1,499.

Gradient Crankset

There is also a new DH and Enduro crankset – the Gradient Crankset Modular 1X DM. It’s available in 165, 170 and 175mm lengths, and with 30, 32, 34 and 36t options.

Made from CNC-machined aluminium, the crank arms are anodised for durability, and a claimed 40% increase in strength compared to the KFX cranks. The Gradient alloy crank arm is priced at £399 and the chainring at £134.99.

Gradient Handlebars

Handlebars are the next product FSA has focused on, with both carbon and alloy options getting a revamp. There are 35mm and 31.8mm options for both materials, with several rise options between 20-40mm depending on the model.

The Gradient Alloy Riser bars will be priced at £99.99 and the Gradient Carbon Riser bars at £184.99.

Gradient Stems

Two new stems are being launched this year – the extremely catchy OS35/31.8 STD and the Direct Mount stems. The former is available in 33mm, 45mm and 50mm lengths, and works with 1 1/8in steerers.

The latter has an adjustable length of 45-50mm and comes with a 5mm stack spacer and no-gap faceplate. Both are constructed from CNC aluminium and are priced at £99.99.

All products are available now from FSA dealers.

fullspeedahead.com