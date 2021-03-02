FiveTen shows a more sustainable future for its Freerider shoes.

The brand that made its name as the flat pedal mountain bike shoe of choice, is transitioning to greater sustainability.

FiveTen has revealed new versions of its Freerider and Freerider Pro shoes, both featuring Primeblue construction, denoted by light blue tag.

What is Primeblue? It is a new recycled material, created by industrial cooperation which has seen FiveTen benefit from the partnership between Adidas with Parley Ocean Plastic.

Sustainable up top – sticky on the bottom

Material scientists at Adidas (which owns FiveTen), use recycled plastic harvested by Parley Ocean Plastic, to process the fabric that makes the new Freerider’s upper.

“As a brand, Adidas aims to completely phase out the use of virgin polyesters by 2024 and have all shoes and apparel made with 100% recycled materials. Five Ten is proud to be a part of this initiative.”

Beyond the Primeblue uppers, FiveTen’s shoe designers have also used recycled polyester and sustainably sourced cotton on these updated Freeriders.

Loyal FiveTen followers will recognise that these new Freeriders continue to use the proven Stealth S1 rubber sole, celebrated for its tackiness and dotty tread pattern.

FiveTen has priced the new PrimeBlue Freerider kicks at £90. The Freerider Pro adds an OrthoLite sockliner and more robust toe box protection, for £120.