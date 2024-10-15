Fox’s Union Flats are some of the best flat pedal shoes I’ve ever tested and now you can save 35% on a pair in this excellent deal

If you're in the market for some new flat pedal shoes, Fox Union Flats are up there with the very best around. They're now better still with a hefty 35% saving in this top deal at Go Outdoors.

The Fox Union Flats are some of the best mountain bike flat-pedal shoes we’ve ever tested. Danny gave them a 9 out of 1o in his Fox Union Flat shoes review, saying: “… we can give Fox a round of applause for entering a highly competitive market with an excellent product.” I’ve also reviewed them for BikePerfect.com and was seriously impressed too scoring them 4½ out of 5. These top performers are currently available with a big discount at Go Outdoors as they’re reduced to £85 from their usual price of £130 – saving you £45.

Save 35% on Fox Union Flat shoes. Were £130, now £85 The Fox Union Flats immediately became a firm favourite with the MBR team when they dropped last year and are one of my go-to riding shoes. With excellent grip, a light weight, and easy to clean uppers, they’re a top option for trail and gravity riding – and they’re now even better in in this deal at Go Outdoors which will save you £45 off the usual price. View Deal

I’ve ridden in the Union Flats in all weathers and trail conditions and they have proved to be top performers. Pedal grip from Fox’s Ultrac rubber soles is excellent come rain, shine or thick mud, and is up there with the likes of Five Ten’s Stealth and Specialized’s SlipNot compounds. After six to eight months of riding, the shoes are still in pretty decent shape. The one-piece uppers clean up very well after filthy rides, the soles are showing signs of wear from pedal pins as you’d expect, but are not so soft that they’ve been wrecked prematurely.

Fit-wise, I’ve found the Union Flats to be comfortable with decent arch support and shock absorption, and they’re true to size too. Pedal feel isn’t quite as good as Freerider Pros, but the Fox shoes have slightly stiffer soles. My size 44 EU shoes weigh in at 838g, which is 90g heavier than Five Ten Freerider Pros, but 100g a pair lighter than the Specialized 2FO DH flat shoe. The only downside is that the laces are a tad short and aren’t the best quality – the originals are still hanging on in there on my test pair though.

This deal is for the grey-coloured shoes shown above, and at the time of writing, popular sizes 41 (7 UK), 42 (8), 43 (9), 44 (9.5), 45 (10.5) and 46 (11) are all available. To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need to be a Go Outdoors member. This costs £5 and lasts for a year.