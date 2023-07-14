Fort William Bike Park Opening Jam on August 2nd

Six years in the making and funded by the local cycling community, the all-new, all-ability Fort William Bike Park will be officially opened on the 2nd August.

Coinciding with the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships the event will feature a chance for everyone to ride the track, enter competitions and watch pro riders show us how it’s done.

“Our aim is to construct and run a world class Pump Track, BMX/Skate Park and Pushbike Trials facility in the Fort William area.” – Lochaber Wheel Sports Society

Made possible by the campaigning and commitment from local cycling groups, local businesses and with support from Developing Mountain Biking Scotland this new site features 265m of fast feature-rich asphalt pump track and an 85m purpose built adaptive track.

Over the last 12 weeks Velosolutions has taken a blank canvas and turned it into a place for the local community to learn to cycle and to advance their confidence and skills. The adaptive track creates an opportunity for the youngest in society to learn to balance and ride in a safe environment whilst also providing a chance for those with mobility challenges to exercise and be a part of the cycling community.

With lots of standout signature Velosolutions features with huge smooth berms, long straights and transfer lines, the pump track itself is a playground for both the young and old. It has been designed to be progressive for every ability.

This project has been made possible by £500,000 of funding that has been received from a range of organisations and has already started to meet a wide range of social objectives within the Fort William community.

Join the action on the 2nd August from 2pm for a fun packed afternoon with riding, food, prizes and giveaways.