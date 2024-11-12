Five Ten’s Freerider Pro is on sale for a ridiculous £39!… get there quick

My all-time favourite riding shoe is now 70% at Evans, I’m going to stock up

The Five Ten Freerider Pro is my absolute favourite riding shoe. I trust it to stick my foot to the pedal even in the roughest or wettest conditions, and as such I go through a pair pretty quickly. I’ve tried plenty of other good brands, and still wear them too: but if I’m riding somewhere new, don’t trust the grip that day or just want a touch of luxury it’s the Freeriders I reach for.

Fortunately then, they’re currently just £39 from Evans, a deal so good we’ve never seen its like. Last year Evans pulled the same trick but it was only the women’s shoes with the stonking discount. This time round at 70% off every flat pedal rider out there will want some.

Five Ten magic

We’re just a few weeks away from the Black Friday sales now, and every year we seem to get better mountain bike deals and discounts. There’s an awful lot of products out there to sift through though if you’re after a bargain, so we’ve put together the best deals we can find on our Black Friday homepage . The plan is to update this as new bikes, clothing, helmets and gear is added to websites across the industry, taking in Black Friday on Friday November 29th and running across the weekend into Monday, November 2nd.

So what is it that makes the Freeriders the best flat pedal mountain bike shoe going? Grip, in a word. Slurpy, squidgy rubber on the sole that’s soft enough for even the shallowest or bluntest of pins to dig into. Couple that with just the right amount of flex in the midsole and the Freeriders are genuinely locked-on grippy.

Grip is nothing without control though, so Five Ten has built its rubber with spot on damping to tame the trails. That means it’s not overly firm, it doesn’t bounce you off and leave your soles feeling like you’ve walked across hot coals. Instead it soaks up just the right amount of chatter from the trails. No other footwear brand I’ve tried gets this as spot on as Five Ten.

Freerider Pro updates

Back in 2023 Five Ten made some much needed changes to the Freerider Pro, a shoe that’s sat at the top of our best flat pedal shoes list for a long time now. Most importantly for me, the toe box and the heel box were beefed up to give your foot more protection and allow for riders with bigger feet. This has made Freerider Pros even more comfortable, and meant getting them on and off is a whole lot easier now. That rubber compound on the sole had a recipe tweak to make it even grippier too.

What else could you choose from out there? Afterall, not everyone’s foot is the same shape, and those with narrow feet, or riders wanting a different style might want to look elsewhere. First port of call should be our shoes buyers guide page, but there are also some brilliant deals to be had right now on the Specialized 2FO Roost, Ride Concepts Hellion Elite and new players Fox with the Union.