Five Ten’s Freerider Pro is on sale for a ridiculous £39!… get there quick

My all-time favourite riding shoe is now 70% at Evans, I’m going to stock up
The Five Ten Freerider Pro is my absolute favourite riding shoe. I trust it to stick my foot to the pedal even in the roughest or wettest conditions, and as such I go through a pair pretty quickly. I’ve tried plenty of other good brands, and still wear them too: but if I’m riding somewhere new, don’t trust the grip that day or just want a touch of luxury it’s the Freeriders I reach for.
Fortunately then, they’re currently just £39 from Evans, a deal so good we’ve never seen its like. Last year Evans pulled the same trick but it was only the women’s shoes with the stonking discount. This time round at 70% off every flat pedal rider out there will want some.
Five Ten Freerider Pro | Save 70% at Evans
Was £129.99, now £39
The Five Ten Freerider Pro has the stickiest sole in mountain biking, and it’s got the best damping too. Put that together and you’ve got the best flat pedal shoe money can buy… and in this case you don’t have to part with much dosh to get a pair! Five Ten has made some tweaks this year to add comfort and foot protection too, so if you want the best flat pedal shoe, this is the one.
Read our full review of the Five Ten Freerider Pro here.
Five Ten magic
So what is it that makes the Freeriders the best flat pedal mountain bike shoe going? Grip, in a word. Slurpy, squidgy rubber on the sole that’s soft enough for even the shallowest or bluntest of pins to dig into. Couple that with just the right amount of flex in the midsole and the Freeriders are genuinely locked-on grippy.
Grip is nothing without control though, so Five Ten has built its rubber with spot on damping to tame the trails. That means it’s not overly firm, it doesn’t bounce you off and leave your soles feeling like you’ve walked across hot coals. Instead it soaks up just the right amount of chatter from the trails. No other footwear brand I’ve tried gets this as spot on as Five Ten.
Freerider Pro updates
Back in 2023 Five Ten made some much needed changes to the Freerider Pro, a shoe that’s sat at the top of our best flat pedal shoes list for a long time now. Most importantly for me, the toe box and the heel box were beefed up to give your foot more protection and allow for riders with bigger feet. This has made Freerider Pros even more comfortable, and meant getting them on and off is a whole lot easier now. That rubber compound on the sole had a recipe tweak to make it even grippier too.
What else could you choose from out there? Afterall, not everyone’s foot is the same shape, and those with narrow feet, or riders wanting a different style might want to look elsewhere. First port of call should be our shoes buyers guide page, but there are also some brilliant deals to be had right now on the Specialized 2FO Roost, Ride Concepts Hellion Elite and new players Fox with the Union.