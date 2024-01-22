Fazua e-bike owners now looked after by Upgrade Bikes, home of DMR

Partnership with Upgrade will look after warranty and after-sales, and allow the German motor brand to continue expansion into UK market

German brand Fazua – makers of popular lightweight mid-drive systems like the Fazua Ride 60 – has announced a new servicing partnership in the UK with Upgrade Bikes Ltd. Upgrade Bikes are one of the UK’s biggest distributors of road, gravel and mountain bike parts. The new partnership will see Upgrade taking responsibility for after-sales and warranty claims as well as distribution of Fazua systems to retailers and end customers. Want to see what sort of bikes you’ll find Fazua on? Read our guide to the best lightweight electric mountain bikes, but we’re talking about models such as the Pivot Shuttle SL, Haibike Lyke, and Transition Relay.

Since Fazua was acquired by Porsche eBike Performance, the brand has seen more developmental investment. This looks like it’s part of the company’s continued aim for more growth across Europe.

The Director for Sales and After-Sales at Porsche eBike Performance, Heiko Böhle commented:

“We look forward to working with the team at Upgrade Bikes. Their local experience will help advance our international strategy in the UK through a consistently high service level for our business partners and end customers.”

What does it mean for customers?

Essentially, it’s pretty much win-win for us consumers in the UK. Fazua will still provide technical field support from Germany, but orders for drive systems will be delivered from Upgrade’s headquarters.

Currently, Upgrade is a distributor for brands like DMR, Lizard Skins, Kinesis and more. So they’ve got a proven track record with mountain bike brands, and recognising the growth of e-bike popularity will likely be a positive for their own business.

What it does mean, however, is that dealers and customers can now place orders for Fazua systems on the Upgrade website rather than having to go directly to Fazua. This should lead to faster delivery times for UK consumers.

Mark Noble is a Head of Marketing at Upgrade bikes and commented on the new partnership:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Upgrade Bikes, and mainly for UK bike shops and dealers who are looking to service and support FAZUA customers and their e-bikes – with fast and efficient spares back-up, customer service, and workshop experience on tap.”

upgradebikes.co.uk