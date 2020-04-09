ENVE AM30: made in USA carbon wheelset for £1800

Not cheap but still an all new price point for ENVE which is a big deal and something they have been working hard on doing over the recent years

ENVE press release

ENVE Introduces the Foundation Collection and the All-New AM30 – US Made Carbon Wheelsets at £1800

ENVE is pleased to introduce the ENVE AM30, a full-carbon all-mountain capable wheelset as the flagship mountain offering in ENVE’s Foundation Collection, a completely new line of purpose-built, US made carbon wheels priced at £1800 and backed by our no-questions Lifetime Incident Protection program.

The AM30 pays tribute to ENVE’s roots and the original everyday-rideable, all-mountain durable, carbon mountain bike wheel, the ENVE AM, and is built on Industry Nine 1/1 hubs.

“At ENVE, our mission is to create a better ride experience by offering products that are best-in-class. The Foundation Collection is no different. Because of the investments we’ve made in our manufacturing capabilities and technologies over the past 5 years, we can now deliver ENVE’s core technologies to more riders,” stated ENVE’s Managing Director Jeremy Venz.

“The Foundation Collection and its AM30 are exciting products for ENVE. Over the years, we’ve explored ways to make ENVE more accessible. Recently, efficiencies and capabilities gained in manufacturing, paired with new innovations in ENVE rim design, have allowed us to create the Foundation Collection. Not only does ENVE now offer wheelsets at the £1800 price point, but our Foundation level wheels are loaded with features, benefits, and a ride feel often reserved for wheels priced well above the Foundation Collection,” commented VP of Product and Brand, Jake Pantone.

Key among those benefits is the ENVE Lifetime Incident Protection scheme. In short, you break it, we’ll replace it, giving you pro-level support no matter how your wheels get damaged.

ENVE Foundation Mountain Technologies

Each wheel in the Foundation Collection features a host of proprietary technologies essential to achieving the best-in-class designation.

New Shape, New Ride Feel – With a unique shape and tuned carbon laminate for gravity-oriented trail riding, the AM30 balances compliance and vibration damping for all-day comfort, while retaining quick cornering, acceleration, and gravity-rated strength. Additionally, offset spoke holes balance spoke tensions to prevent premature spoke fatigue.

The AM30 is a modern mountain wheel in every aspect. With a 30mm internal rim width, the AM30 is designed to support high-volume mountain tires between 2.3” and 2.6”. Given the wheel’s positioning as “trail to enduro”, the AM30 is best paired with modern 110mm to 180mm travel trail bikes. The AM30 is available in both 27.5” and 29” models.

Impact Toughness – Along with the AM30’s new shape and ride-tune comes an increase in impact toughness. “When it comes to our mountain wheels, impact toughness is priority number one. Regardless of the discipline, an ENVE rim will always strike a refined balance between durability, weight, and ride quality dynamics. The AM30 is no different; in the crowded offering of all-mountain capable trail wheels, the AM30 strikes a unique balance between ride-feel and toughness,” stated Clint Child, ENVE’s wheel engineering manager.

Patented Molded Spoke Holes for External Nipples (Patent #US 8,313,155) – Carbon is unique in its ability to support loads under tension. ENVE’s molded spoke holes maximize these properties by running continuous fibers around each spoke hole and the rim. Because the spoke holes are molded, not drilled, the continuity of the fibers create a rim that is lighter without compromising strength.

The new AM30 features external nipples which are a notable departure from ENVE’s current mountain offering. “At ENVE, we’re pushing the envelope for carbon rim performance as far as we can. When it comes to the wheel build, we value reliability over all else and our molded spoke holes deliver a better wheel-build. With the AM30, the main driver towards the external nipple is the shallow 20mm cross-section of the rim that is required to achieve the more compliant ride-feel we want. When a rim is this shallow, an external nipple is required to prevent the spoke from puncturing the tubeless tape under hard compressions or impacts,” stated Pantone.

Wide Hookless Bead – ENVE introduced its Wide Hookless Bead technology in 2016. This feature, is a larger-than-normal leading edge that dissipates the energy across a larger contact area, improving impact resistance and preventing slicing through the tubeless tire.

“Our carbon wheels are intended to inspire confidence and help rider’s progress in the sport. Over the years, we’ve seen how pinch-flats have negatively impacted rider’s experiences both while riding and racing. The onslaught of tire-inserts is proof of the epidemic that is pinch-flatted tubeless tires. While there are a few insert systems that reduce the likelihood of pinch-flatting, most are ineffective. Additionally, inserts are heavy, hard to install or remove, and can reduce a rim’s ultimate impact strength. At ENVE, we honor our warranty even if a customer chooses to runs inserts. In short, there is very little about an insert that improves the ride experience. Weight still matters, as do pinch-flat protection and impact toughness. These attributes aren’t mutually exclusive. Our Wide Hookless Bead allows riders to save weight, skip the hassle of inserts, and run the tires and pressures they want to maximize their ride,” Pantone commented.

Lifetime Incident Protection and 5 Year Warranty – Services like ENVE’s incident protection program and warranty can influence a customer’s purchase decision as much as the product’s features, benefits, and price. The 5 Year Warranty protects buyers from defects in materials and workmanship. The Lifetime Incident Protection program protects owners from damage caused to their wheels while riding, crashing, or transporting their bikes. Proof of purchase is required.

The Foundation Collection and the all-new AM30 are available now at ENVE.com and through ENVE retail partners worldwide.