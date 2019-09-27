This weekend’s Enduro Trophy of Nations explained as simply as possible

Benjamin Haworth

Now that UCI is involved with enduro there is a World Championship... with a difference

Now that UCI is involved with enduro there is a World Championship… with a difference. The enduro World Champs are going to be a team affair.

Enduro Trophy of Nations schedule

  • Saturday, September 28, 08:00-17:00 Race – Individual and Non-National Team Day
  • Sunday, September 29, 08:00-17:00 Race – Industry and Nations Trophy

As with all UCI World Championships, the riders will be racing under their nationality, not their sponsor.

Unlike almost all other UCI World Championships, where an individual is the winner, the Enduro Trophy Of Nations will have a winning team, not an individual.

There are other side-titles happening during the weekend (a non-national team title, an individual title and an industry title) but they aren’t the main event. It’s the aforementioned national teams title that’s The Big One. And that happens on Sunday.

The course is just like any EWS event – five stages spread over 59km – but the race format is brand new and, quite frankly, a bit eyebrow-raising.

Essentially, each national team races down each stage together. There will be a gap of one minute between each team. The team riders’ individual times will be added up and that will be the team’s time.

Male teams and female teams will race separately, in case you were wondering.

Enduro Trophy of Nations Teams

Australia

Men
Sam Hill
Joshua Carlson
Connor Fearon

Belgium

Men
Martin Maes
Bart De Vocht
Julien Soussigne

Brazil

Men
Andre Luiz Ramos Bretas
Guilherme Renke
Ronny Renke

Canada

Men
Remi Gauvin
Rhys Verner
Jesse Melamed

Women
Andreane Lanthier Nadeau
Miranda Miller
Jennifer McHugh

Chile

Men
Pedro Burns
Fernando Javier Riquelme Cardemil
Felipe Ignacio Agurto Galleguillos

Czech Republic

Men
Milan Mysik
Premek Tejchman
Petr Letak

Women
Dominika Durcakova
Andrea Drengubakova
Misa Pacakova

Denmark

Women
Jonna Johnsen
Nina Mezcua-Jensen
Mette Marie Kronborg

Spain

Men
Iago Garay
Gabriel Torralba Garasa
Edgar Carballo Gonzalez

France

Men
·Florian Nicolai
·Kevin Miquel
·Dimitri Tordo

Women
·Isabeau Courdurier
·Morganne Charre
·Melanie Pugin

Great Britain

Men
Leigh Jonson
Mathew Stuttard
Mark Scott

Women
Becky Cook
Bex Baraona
Ella Connolly

Germany

Men
Christian Textor
Leonhard Putzenlechner
Christian Derkum

Women
Ines Thoma
Sofia Wiedenroth
Sandra Boerner

Ireland

Men
Kelan Grant
Greg Callaghan
Killiam Callaghan

Italy

Men
Marcello Pesenti
Mirco Vendemmia
Erwin Ronzon

Women
Laura Rossin
Irene Savelli
Alia Marcellini

Korea

Men
Sangmok Lim
Junho Kim
Minho Jang

Norway

Men
Espen Johnsen
Andre Jaksland Aamodt
Andreas Ohrn

New Zealand

Men
Matthew Walker
Cole Lucas
Keegan Wright

Poland

Men
Mariusz Jarek
Michal Makowski
Lukasz Szymczuk

South Africa

Men
Matthew Lombardi
Jason Boulle
Martin Zietsman

Slovenia

Men
·Vid Persak
·Nejc Huth
·Jan Markic

Switzerland

Men
Maxime Chapuis
Gustav Wildhaber
Patrick Luthi

Women
Anita Gehrig
Carolin Gehrig
Carina Cappellari

Slovakia

Men
Martin Knapec
Lubo Stanos
Marian Skultety

Sweden

Men
Robin Wallner
Zakarias Blom Johansen
Alexander Kangas

USA

Men
Richie Rude
Shawn Neer
Cody Kelly

Women
Porsha Murdok
Cooper Ott
Kathryn Lawrence