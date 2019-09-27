This weekend’s Enduro Trophy of Nations explained as simply as possible

Now that UCI is involved with enduro there is a World Championship... with a difference
Now that UCI is involved with enduro there is a World Championship… with a difference. The enduro World Champs are going to be a team affair.
>>> Best enduro mountain bikes in 2019
Enduro Trophy of Nations schedule
- Saturday, September 28, 08:00-17:00 Race – Individual and Non-National Team Day
- Sunday, September 29, 08:00-17:00 Race – Industry and Nations Trophy
As with all UCI World Championships, the riders will be racing under their nationality, not their sponsor.
Unlike almost all other UCI World Championships, where an individual is the winner, the Enduro Trophy Of Nations will have a winning team, not an individual.
There are other side-titles happening during the weekend (a non-national team title, an individual title and an industry title) but they aren’t the main event. It’s the aforementioned national teams title that’s The Big One. And that happens on Sunday.
The course is just like any EWS event – five stages spread over 59km – but the race format is brand new and, quite frankly, a bit eyebrow-raising.
Essentially, each national team races down each stage together. There will be a gap of one minute between each team. The team riders’ individual times will be added up and that will be the team’s time.
Male teams and female teams will race separately, in case you were wondering.
Enduro Trophy of Nations Teams
Australia
Men
Sam Hill
Joshua Carlson
Connor Fearon
Belgium
Men
Martin Maes
Bart De Vocht
Julien Soussigne
Brazil
Men
Andre Luiz Ramos Bretas
Guilherme Renke
Ronny Renke
Canada
Men
Remi Gauvin
Rhys Verner
Jesse Melamed
Women
Andreane Lanthier Nadeau
Miranda Miller
Jennifer McHugh
Chile
Men
Pedro Burns
Fernando Javier Riquelme Cardemil
Felipe Ignacio Agurto Galleguillos
Czech Republic
Men
Milan Mysik
Premek Tejchman
Petr Letak
Women
Dominika Durcakova
Andrea Drengubakova
Misa Pacakova
Denmark
Women
Jonna Johnsen
Nina Mezcua-Jensen
Mette Marie Kronborg
Spain
Men
Iago Garay
Gabriel Torralba Garasa
Edgar Carballo Gonzalez
France
Men
·Florian Nicolai
·Kevin Miquel
·Dimitri Tordo
Women
·Isabeau Courdurier
·Morganne Charre
·Melanie Pugin
Great Britain
Men
Leigh Jonson
Mathew Stuttard
Mark Scott
Women
Becky Cook
Bex Baraona
Ella Connolly
Germany
Men
Christian Textor
Leonhard Putzenlechner
Christian Derkum
Women
Ines Thoma
Sofia Wiedenroth
Sandra Boerner
Ireland
Men
Kelan Grant
Greg Callaghan
Killiam Callaghan
Italy
Men
Marcello Pesenti
Mirco Vendemmia
Erwin Ronzon
Women
Laura Rossin
Irene Savelli
Alia Marcellini
Korea
Men
Sangmok Lim
Junho Kim
Minho Jang
Norway
Men
Espen Johnsen
Andre Jaksland Aamodt
Andreas Ohrn
New Zealand
Men
Matthew Walker
Cole Lucas
Keegan Wright
Poland
Men
Mariusz Jarek
Michal Makowski
Lukasz Szymczuk
South Africa
Men
Matthew Lombardi
Jason Boulle
Martin Zietsman
Slovenia
Men
·Vid Persak
·Nejc Huth
·Jan Markic
Switzerland
Men
Maxime Chapuis
Gustav Wildhaber
Patrick Luthi
Women
Anita Gehrig
Carolin Gehrig
Carina Cappellari
Slovakia
Men
Martin Knapec
Lubo Stanos
Marian Skultety
Sweden
Men
Robin Wallner
Zakarias Blom Johansen
Alexander Kangas
USA
Men
Richie Rude
Shawn Neer
Cody Kelly
Women
Porsha Murdok
Cooper Ott
Kathryn Lawrence