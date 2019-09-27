This weekend’s Enduro Trophy of Nations explained as simply as possible

Now that UCI is involved with enduro there is a World Championship... with a difference

Now that UCI is involved with enduro there is a World Championship… with a difference. The enduro World Champs are going to be a team affair.

Enduro Trophy of Nations schedule

Saturday, September 28, 08:00-17:00 Race – Individual and Non-National Team Day

Sunday, September 29, 08:00-17:00 Race – Industry and Nations Trophy

As with all UCI World Championships, the riders will be racing under their nationality, not their sponsor.

Unlike almost all other UCI World Championships, where an individual is the winner, the Enduro Trophy Of Nations will have a winning team, not an individual.

There are other side-titles happening during the weekend (a non-national team title, an individual title and an industry title) but they aren’t the main event. It’s the aforementioned national teams title that’s The Big One. And that happens on Sunday.

The course is just like any EWS event – five stages spread over 59km – but the race format is brand new and, quite frankly, a bit eyebrow-raising.

Essentially, each national team races down each stage together. There will be a gap of one minute between each team. The team riders’ individual times will be added up and that will be the team’s time.

Male teams and female teams will race separately, in case you were wondering.

Enduro Trophy of Nations Teams

Australia

Men

Sam Hill

Joshua Carlson

Connor Fearon

Belgium

Men

Martin Maes

Bart De Vocht

Julien Soussigne

Brazil

Men

Andre Luiz Ramos Bretas

Guilherme Renke

Ronny Renke

Canada

Men

Remi Gauvin

Rhys Verner

Jesse Melamed

Women

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau

Miranda Miller

Jennifer McHugh

Chile

Men

Pedro Burns

Fernando Javier Riquelme Cardemil

Felipe Ignacio Agurto Galleguillos

Czech Republic

Men

Milan Mysik

Premek Tejchman

Petr Letak

Women

Dominika Durcakova

Andrea Drengubakova

Misa Pacakova

Denmark

Women

Jonna Johnsen

Nina Mezcua-Jensen

Mette Marie Kronborg

Spain

Men

Iago Garay

Gabriel Torralba Garasa

Edgar Carballo Gonzalez

France

Men

·Florian Nicolai

·Kevin Miquel

·Dimitri Tordo

Women

·Isabeau Courdurier

·Morganne Charre

·Melanie Pugin

Great Britain

Men

Leigh Jonson

Mathew Stuttard

Mark Scott

Women

Becky Cook

Bex Baraona

Ella Connolly

Germany

Men

Christian Textor

Leonhard Putzenlechner

Christian Derkum

Women

Ines Thoma

Sofia Wiedenroth

Sandra Boerner

Ireland

Men

Kelan Grant

Greg Callaghan

Killiam Callaghan

Italy

Men

Marcello Pesenti

Mirco Vendemmia

Erwin Ronzon

Women

Laura Rossin

Irene Savelli

Alia Marcellini

Korea

Men

Sangmok Lim

Junho Kim

Minho Jang

Norway

Men

Espen Johnsen

Andre Jaksland Aamodt

Andreas Ohrn

New Zealand

Men

Matthew Walker

Cole Lucas

Keegan Wright

Poland

Men

Mariusz Jarek

Michal Makowski

Lukasz Szymczuk

South Africa

Men

Matthew Lombardi

Jason Boulle

Martin Zietsman

Slovenia

Men

·Vid Persak

·Nejc Huth

·Jan Markic

Switzerland

Men

Maxime Chapuis

Gustav Wildhaber

Patrick Luthi

Women

Anita Gehrig

Carolin Gehrig

Carina Cappellari

Slovakia

Men

Martin Knapec

Lubo Stanos

Marian Skultety

Sweden

Men

Robin Wallner

Zakarias Blom Johansen

Alexander Kangas

USA

Men

Richie Rude

Shawn Neer

Cody Kelly

Women

Porsha Murdok

Cooper Ott

Kathryn Lawrence