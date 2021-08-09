New Red and Blue grade downhill runs in Elan Valley

The pair of manmade descending trails cost around £70k and were funded by National Lottery and Welsh Government's Tourism Amenity Investment Support.

The good folk heading up the mountain bike offerings at Elan Valley (elanvalley.org) have revealed details of two new manmade descents. There is a Red grade track and a Blue grade track and both sound like they’d make a great addition to a natural route in the area like our justifiably famous Elan Valley mountain bike route (33km). Or you can check out many more Wales mountain bike routes in our trail listings.

The tracks have been constructed by trail builders from Trail Craft and are intended for intermediate riders up to more experienced mountain bikers. The tracks feature drop-offs, sweeping berms, tabletop jumps and some pretty tight bends. Both tracks start from the free car park by Nantgwyllt Church.

Eluned Lewis from Elan Links: “We are always looking for ways to improve and develop the facilities for locals, visitors and tourists across the Elan Valley. It is well-known that Elan Valley is a huge attraction for mountain biking enthusiasts across Wales and people travel far and wide to come to the Elan Valley to experience our trails and beautiful scenery. By investing in the creation of a skills track at Elan Valley, we are able to further widen the offer for our mountain biking audience and help them prepare for some of the more challenging trails across the park.”

Jennifer Newman, Visitor Experience Manger at Elan Valley: “The brand-new mountain bike skill tracks are an excellent addition to our already extensive portfolio of cycle trails across the Elan Valley. Both tracks are just 1.5km long but are challenging and exhilarating and provide mountain biking enthusiasts with a short but thrilling way to practise their jumps, drop offs and turns. We look forward to welcoming mountain bikers from the local area and wider wales to Elan Valley to try them out.”