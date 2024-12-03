E-bikes are more popular than ever, and 5% cheaper than they were in 2022, according to the latest research

One in 10 bikes sold in the UK are now e-bikes, with electric mountain bikes the most common search term

E-bikes now account for almost 10% of bicycle sales in the UK, with 180,830 of the things sold by bike shops and online retailers. That’s according to the latest data from online statistics website Statista, which found 9.67% of bikes sold in the UK were now pedal-assist models, up from just 0.86% in 2015.

Even more encouragingly for riders, the average price of new e-bikes actually dropped in 2023 across the EU and the UK, down 5.7% at €2,350. It’s something most of us have noticed over the past two years as bike shops slashed their prices to shift the high levels of stock they have backed up. And it doesn’t look like it’s going away anytime soon, with big sales and discounts on the best mountain bikes expected right up until Christmas.

It’s hard to argue that bikes have got cheaper over the long term though, something born out by the data. Statista reckons prices did indeed rise by 27% for eebs over the pandemic bike boom, from 2018-2022. We’ve looked into these price rises before, to try and figure out whether bike brands are ripping us off, check out the video below.

Mountain bike sales are harder to dig down into because road and commuter bikes still outsell proper off-road bikes. But Ahrefs, which crawls the web looking for trending information and search patterns, reckons more than 17,000 riders in the UK search for “e-bike” every month, with “e mountain bikes” scooping most of the traffic. That traffic spike is up a huge 60% compared to the pre-lockdown levels of 2019.

The most searched for brands according to Ahrefs data were pretty surprising too, with Cube, Trek and Mondraker coming out on top.

The UK is still not an e-bike welcoming country though, when you put it into context with the rest of Europe. Germany benefits from over 2.1 million e-bike sales in 2023 – over 10 times as many as the UK. French riders snapped up over 781,000 e-bikes, and in The Netherlands bike shops sold 448,000 despite having a population of just 18 million. That’s one e-bike every forty people.

