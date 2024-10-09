Dyfi Bike Park adds a new jump line, curved wallride, new-look shop, and revamped website to put it at the top of every gravity rider’s winter hit list

Dyfi, the North Wales bike park frequented by all the top UK pros, gets updates to its Insta360 Flowstate track and loads more in a big summer overhaul.

Wales’s most hardcore bike park, Dyfi Bike Park has been subject to a few enhancements over the summer. From a new website with an interactive trail map, expansions to the shop and sign on zone, and new trail features and sections, there’s plenty to get excited about going into this winter’s riding season.

If you’ve never been before, make sure you check out our guide to Dyfi Bike Park before you book your uplift.

Dyfi Bike Park overhaul need to know:

New trail sections! A new red section called “Dirty Dishes”, Pro-level jump line and a new wallride on the Insta360 Flowstate track

Expansion to the shop and sign-on area

A new Dig Crew edit is also out on YouTube (linked below)

New website for the park, with an interactive trail map

What’s new at Dyfi Bike Park?

First up, let’s talk about the website. It’s been revamped so it’s easier to book uplifts, and you can even book multiple days and coaching sessions online too. In addition to that, there’s also a cool new interactive trail map which includes POV videos of the tracks, riding tips and highlights for some of the features. The team have also been busy expanding the shop – which will include fresh merchandise drops every few months – and increased the size of the sign-on area.

Dyfi Dig Crew

The Crew have been pretty busy this summer, with plenty of new features and updates to the park added in. A new red section called “Dirty Dishes” – where you have to clear tabletops, of course – has been introduced for riders wanting to ease into the park’s jump lines. The Insta360 Flowstate track has also been remodelled to include a wallride, which Dan Atherton said was, “heavily inspired by BMX.”

“Everyone loves a curved wallride,” he continued. “And we wanted to bring a little bit of skatepark style to the Flowstate track. We’re already seeing some spectacular footage of this feature, truthfully it looks harder than it is; off the 360 drop in the woods, hold your speed through the corners and you’re in, so long as you have the speed you can ride it like a berm.”

The team has even released a new YouTube video (below) recording all the work they’ve been doing over the summer. Watch and be inspired to head to Wales and try out some of the new features.

And that’s not all. We can expect even more “exciting changes” to be unveiled within the next couple of weeks, which include a revamp of Original DH and a new link to the lower mountain to expand the popular run from Muddy’s berms.

dyfibikepark.co.uk