New Ducati TK-01RR e-enduro bike packs 170mm Ohlins suspension

Celebrated Italian moto brand, Ducati, has revealed its latest e-bikes, including a new e-enduro derivative called the Ducati TK-01RR.

Ducati has shaped a new long-travel 170mm mullet bike, called the Ducaite TK-01RR, that uses Shimano’s latest mid-drive unit and Öhlins suspension.

Ducati’s new pedal-assist mountain bikes have an integrated battery design, housed in aluminium framesets with oversized down tubes.

The most interesting of Ducati’s e-bikes is its TK-01RR. Marketed as an e-enduro bike, it features a 170mm 6061-grade aluminium frame equipped with Öhlins suspension.

Ducati has followed the mullet trend, which is proving to be the ideal mixed wheelsize solutions for e-bikes. As such, the TK-01RR rolls a Pirelli Scorpion e-MTB S 29×2.6” front tyre and 27.5×2.6” at the rear.

Italian design, Swedish suspension

Designed and built to roll down the steepest and most technical terrain you can find, the TK-01RR uses an Öhlins RXF38 Air TTX18 180mm fork up front. With this long-travel single-crown fork in place, Ducati’s TK-01RR sits at a head angle of 64°.

Although it runs 170mm of rear travel, this Ducati e-enduro bike’s shock is not a coil. Öhlins supplies a TTX Air, which Ducati’s engineers have applied a custom tune to, optimized for the TK-01RR’s kinematics.

Delivering the TK-01RR’s pedal-assistance is Shimano’s latest EP8 mid-drive unit, powered by a 630Wh battery pack. The motor is rated at 85Nm of torque, which effectively gives you a 400% peak amplification of any rider input in relation to pedalling force.

The core component mix is mostly Shimano, with an SLX 1×12 drivetrain and XT four-piston brakes. Renthal provides a nice 20mm rise carbon handlebar, measuring 800mm wide, and it is clamped in place by Ducati’s own 50mm alloy stem.

No e-enduro bike is complete with a dropper seatpost and the TK-01RR uses size-specific KS droppers. There is a 125mm dropper on the size S, upsizing to 150mm on an M, whilst the L/XL frames get 170mm of stroke.

Ducati is marketing the TK-01RR at €6990.