Ducati MIG-RR enduro e-mtb

Ready for its debut at EICMA 2018

The Ducati MIG-RR pedal-assist mountain bike project is the result of a collaboration between Ducati and Thok Ebikes.

Ducati MIG-RR press release

The bike will be premiered at the Ducati Première on November 4th and will be on display at the Ducati booth during EICMA2018 (International Bicycle and Motorcycle Show – Fiera Milano Rho, November 8-11).

Ducati has now entered this market segment relying on the experience of a specialized company, Thok Ebikes, born from the passion of the BMX and Down Hill champion Stefano Migliorini.

While the new Ducati e-mtb is an offshoot of the popular MIG series produced by Thok, it features some unique technical solutions: wheels with different diameters and suspension set-ups with different degrees of wheel travel (29″ and 170 mm at the front, 27.5″ and 160 mm at the rear).

The battery is positioned underneath the down tube. The resulting low barycentre makes the Ducati MIG-RR an easy-to-ride yet precise bike even on the toughest terrain.

The Ducati MIG-RR will be distributed throughout Europe via the Ducati dealership network starting from spring 2019.

It can also be ordered online at www.ducati.com from January 2019 onwards.

In 2017 Thok Ebikes launched its first e-mtb on the European market. Called MIG, it was designed by Aldo Drudi’s D-Perf and developed by former BMX world champion and international Down Hill pro Stefano Migliorini, now CEO of KP srl.